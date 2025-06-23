Keep flies out of your home this summer — pair these 2 cheap household staples to deter them

Are houseflies driving you crazy this summer? You’re not alone in your quest to banish the pests that, no matter how small, can hone in on the tiniest crumb.

The good news is that two kitchen staples can save the day. What’s more, they’ll make your house smell amazing while they get to work.

I picked up this trick from Nancy Birtwhistle, a former winner of the Great British Bake Off in the U.K. and cookbook author. During a feature on the television show This Morning, she shares how to get rid of flies in your home using two standard household ingredients.

Why do flies invade our homes?

“Insects are attracted by scent. So, if you leave food around, they’ll come looking for it,” explains Birtwhistle.

She also mentions that the problem can be worse if you own pets or if you’ve got rotting food hanging around, as the flies won’t have any problem in seeking out the source of the smell.

However, although they are attracted to smells that we find unpleasant, she says there are certain scents they dislike.

All you need is two ingredients to deter flies from causing a nuisance. And if you don’t already have them in your store cupboard, they are cheap to buy.

How to make a fragrant fly deterrent

To encourage pesky flies to do a U-turn, Birtwhistle uses a combination of fresh lemon with cloves to send them on their way. But why these particular ingredients?

“They hate the smell of citrus, and they hate the smell of cloves,” says Birtwhistle, “Thankfully, we like them.”

She says, “Start with half a lemon; you can use a spent lemon if you don’t want to use a new one.”

I often use lemons in baking and usually only need the rind, so I am left with the remaining fruit to make use of. I like the idea of using the leftover fruit in this manner to deter flies. Alternatively, I have the option of slicing the remaining lemon and enjoying it in a gin and tonic!

To keep the lemon steady, she suggests placing it in an egg cup. A small container, such as a ramekin, would also work.

Then, she inserts cloves into the lemon’s flesh to add a double whammy of pungent scent to ward off the flies.

Birtwhistle promises this lemon and clove hack keeps the flies away, and even mentions one social media follower who wrote on her account, after trying the hack, "My husband just didn’t believe this until he saw a fly come in, turn around and fly out!”

What's the best location for the fly deterrent?

Birtwhistle keeps one in her pantry and one in her conservatory, as the doors are always open, and flies have a free entry pass. I'd be tempted to keep one in my kitchen, but I suggest placing your lemon and cloves anywhere that you notice a particular problem with flies.

Time for a refresh

She also mentions that the lemon will dry out after a week or two, but the cloves can be kept and reused in a fresh lemon.

Apart from trying this out at home, I’m curious to see how well it works in keeping flies away when eating outside. Now, that would be one hack to try out when you’re cooking on one of the best grills and eating al fresco.

Why you need a fly deterrent

However hard you try, no amount of frantic arm swiping will rid these annoying creatures. And despite their minute size, they certainly have clout in the olfactory department with an outstanding sense of smell.

Their supersonic antennae are covered in fine hairs that detect smells, and as soon as they pick up a scent, they are off to track it down.