I tried these suitcase packing hacks from an expert — here's what actually works

Packing a suitcase for your vacation efficiently can make or break your travel experience. The key lies in organization and restraint.



When summer hits, travelers are looking for the latest travel items, but even the coolest gear won't help if it's crammed haphazardly into your luggage. And if you're heading away for the Labor Day weekend or regularly travel for the holidays, you'll be doing plenty of packing.



Overpacking is a common pitfall, as travel expert Sarah Johnson notes: "It's so easy to finalize packing and then keep adding a few extras until it's full." She advises planning outfits in advance to avoid excess and save time during your trip.



From maximizing space to minimizing wrinkles, there's an art to suitcase packing. This guide will walk you through step-by-step techniques to pack like a pro, ensuring a smoother, more organized journey.

1. Plan your outfits in advance (Image: © Shutterstock) Before you even open your suitcase, take time to plan your outfits. Sarah highlights the value of this, stating she has her looks sorted "pretty much exactly ahead of my trip according to what I plan to do.' This will help avoid overpacking and saves time during your trip.

Consider the activities you'll be doing and the weather at your destination. And consider mix and match versatile pieces to create multiple outfits with fewer items.

2. Use packing cubes for organization (Image: © Future) Packing cubes are a game-changer for suitcase organization. As Sarah notes, "Larger suitcases can become chaotic when not properly organised." These cubes not only keep everything in its dedicated space but also compress your clothes, allowing you to fit more in your suitcase.

For family travel, Sarah suggests using different colored cubes for each family member, making it "revolutionary when we get to our destination for finding something quickly or unpacking."

3. Roll clothes and utilize every space (Image: © Shutterstock) Rolling your clothes instead of folding them can save space and reduce wrinkles. This technique works especially well for casual items like t-shirts and jeans.

Place heavier items like shoes at the bottom of the suitcase near the wheels for better weight distribution. Utilize every bit of space by stuffing socks and underwear into shoes and filling gaps between rolled clothes with smaller items.

4. Prepare a ready-to-go toiletry kit (Image: © Shutterstock) Create a travel-sized toiletry kit that's always ready to go. Sarah shares her personal hack: "I have a mini kit of toiletries that are always ready to go wherever I am travelling , this helps a lot."

Invest in travel-sized containers for your favorite products or look for solid versions of toiletries to avoid liquid restrictions. This kit should include essentials like toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant, and any must-have skincare items.

5. Avoid overpacking (Image: © Shutterstock) The golden rule of packing is to avoid overpacking. Sarah warns, "It's so easy to finalise packing and then keep adding a few extras until it's full." Resist the urge to add "just one more" item.

Instead, edit down your selections. Remember, as Sarah points out, "most things can be purchased on the go if anything major is forgotten." Be selective and only pack what truly enhances your travel experience without adding unnecessary bulk.

