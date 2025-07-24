I just discovered the 'nesting method' hack to increase suitcase space — but there's a catch

If you’re going on vacation, making everything fit inside your suitcase can often be a chore.

And despite our best efforts to pack our suitcase the right way, there just never seems to be enough space. And let's not even think about how much room you need for all the gifts and beautiful souvenirs from your travels.

Luckily, I just discovered a packing hack that promises to increase suitcase space — without having to lug around more bags.

Cue the 'nesting method' — which is simply nesting a smaller suitcase into a larger one to maximize room. The same way we store our suitcases together, this method will also allow more room when bringing back those inevitable vacation purchases.

However, while this may seem like a genius, no-brainer plan, there are also a couple of travel factors to consider.

Still, I’m all for a quick and easy packing hack that will double my space — here’s all you need to know!

How does the ‘nesting method’ work?

One small blue suitcase next to larger yellow suitcase on floor (Image credit: Shutterstock)

So what exactly is this ‘nesting method’?

Have you ever been in a situation where you’ve needed to buy another suitcase to carry back excess baggage or duty-free items home? Or perhaps you don’t want to be pulling multiple suitcases around once you arrive at your destination.

The ‘nesting method’ hack eliminates all this hassle, while instantly increasing your capacity.

Simply, pack your vacation wear and essentials into a smaller carry-on case before placing it inside a larger, empty suitcase. That way, you have extra capacity, and you only have to lug around one suitcase instead of two.

In theory, this might sound like a brilliant hack, but there are a couple of caveats to bear in mind.

A couple of caveats

Samsara Tag Smart Luggage (Image credit: Future)

If, like me, you tend to throw everything and anything to take on vacation (for that “just in case” moment), you’ll need to be more selective.

The ‘nesting method’ requires you to travel light, with only the bare minimum or essentials that you need to bring.

Essentially, you’re downsizing by sacrificing your favorite garments into a smaller case. However, you have more space to bring home more items. Win-win!

Secondly, you’ll need to find out whether your airline allows you to bring two pieces of luggage. If not, then you'll just be defeating the entire purpose and will have to pay out expensive fees for the extra baggage.

In any case, if you're happy to make those tiny adjustments, (for huge gains), this is the perfect suitcase packing hack I've seen so far.

So if you’re stuck for extra baggage space, why not give the ‘nesting method’ a go this summer? Just don’t go overboard in the duty-free stores!