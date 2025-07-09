Experts recommend the 'anti-wrinkle method' for stress-free suitcase packing, and I'll never go back

It's time to head off on a trip, but before you can relax one thing stands in the way of you and fully unwinding – packing your suitcase. As it lays empty on the floor, it can be pretty overwhelming.

Picking out everything you want to pack is only half the battle, then it's fitting everything into the suitcase in the 'right' way and making sure it gets there without getting squashed. I'm definitely guilty of leaving it until the last minute and frantically pushing items in every crevice. A decision I later regret.

If you find yourself, like I have many times, awkwardly folding items and stuffing them down the edges in the chaotic moments when you realize it all doesn't fit, then worry no more.

I've found some tips from experts about a stress-free hack called 'the anti-wrinkle method'. And I've never been more grateful for a packing tip in my life. So, start relaxing before the trip has even begun because packing doesn't need to be stressful.

How the 'anti-wrinkle method' works

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Travel experts at Skyscanner have shared their top tips to pack your bag like a pro and reduce the creases and wrinkles. And there's one packing hack in particular that I'd never heard of that is the best 'anti-wrinkle method' tip.

Place heavy items near the wheels

The experts explain: "Put any heavy or bulky items (shampoo, shoes etc) in your case first and place them at the bottom near the wheels. It helps the weight distribution of the case and won't squish and wrinkle your clothes".

It's a genius idea, but one that I'd never think about when staring at the suitcase and just hoping that everything will fit in. Once you've put this 'anti-wrinkle' method into action, then there's some other tips that you can use.

"Roll tops, underwear, socks and other small items, and stuff them into your shoes to make sure every possible space is filled". Travel experts at Skyscanner

Use packing cubes

Packing cubes are an item you may at first think adds more weight and uses up more space in your luggage, but they're actually incredibly handy. The experts explain why: "These help separate your items and can help find things faster once you get there".

Roll your clothes

You can also roll up your clothes instead of folding them. This reduces the amount of creases and wrinkles because you're not adding harsh folds into your clothes. Instead, roll them up and even vacuum pack them, if you're looking to get the most out of your luggage space.

Use all the space

It's important to find opportunities to fit in extra items anywhere in your suitcase and so, when you're packing up your shoes, you may be missing a trick. The experts say: "Roll tops, underwear, socks and other small items, and stuff them into your shoes to make sure every possible space is filled".

More expert tips

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

When it comes to packing, it's always good to have as many tips and tricks as you can. Thankfully, the travel experts at Sky Vertigo also have some wisdom to share for packing efficiently.

Fill in the gaps

Another way to stop your clothes moving around and ending up wrinkled and creased is by making sure they don't have anywhere to move around. The travel experts advise: "Fill any gaps in your suitcase with smaller items like belts, ties, and accessories to maximize space and prevent items from shifting during travel".

Choose lightweight luggage

Sometimes, the best thing you can do to maximize how much you can pack is by reducing the weight of your luggage altogether. The experts suggest selecting luggage made from lightweight materials. For this: "Polycarbonate and ballistic nylon are good options for durability and lightness". Then, you're less likely to suffer from overcrowding and stuffing items into your bag.

The last thing you want is to reach your destination and find that all your clothes have become wrinkled in transit. Luckily, if you follow the 'anti-wrinkle method' and the other top tips here, you won't have to worry about it and your holiday can remain stress-free.