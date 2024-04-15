Huge Amazon sale on Blink home security cams — 5 deals I’d buy from $29
Save on Blink home security in this massive Amazon sale
Blink makes some of the best home security cameras, especially for shoppers on a budget. Even better, Amazon is holding a huge sale that slashes the price of a bunch of Blink products.
Right now our favorite budget security camera, the Blink Outdoor (4th Gen) is $59 at Amazon. This deal takes $40 off, bringing it down to its lowest price ever. If you have a lot of ground to cover, you can grab a Blink Outdoor three-pack for $149 at Amazon. This works out at $50 per camera for a total $110 discount.
Keep scrolling for more of my favorite Blink deals. Plus, check out the deals I'd buy in this huge Nintendo Switch game sale.
Blink sales — Quick links
- Blink Mini 2: was $39 now $29
- Blink Video Doorbell + Sync Module 2: was $84 now $48
- Blink Outdoor 4: was $99 now $59
- Blink Mini security camera (4-pack): was $129 now $69
- Blink Outdoor 4 (3-pack): was $259 now $149
Blink sales — best deals now
Blink Mini 2: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BWWZXWPL%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $39 now $29 @ Amazon
The Blink Mini 2 is Blink's new indoor and outdoor security camera. It's weatherproof and comes with several useful features like color night vision, person detection and an easy-to-use companion app. We noted in our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/blink-mini-2-review" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Blink Mini 2 review that it didn't have the best sound quality, but if you want a cheap security camera with Alexa integration you can't go wrong here.
Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fblink-mini-2-indoor-outdoor-1080p-plug-in-security-camera-1-pack-white%2F6576645.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$29 @ Best Buy
Blink Video Doorbell + Sync Module 2: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FIntroducing-Blink-Doorbell-Two-way-enabled%2Fdp%2FB08SGC46M9%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $84 now $48 @ Amazon
Admittedly, the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/blink-video-doorbell" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Blink Video Doorbell isn't among our top picks among the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/us/best-video-doorbells,review-4468.html" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">best video doorbells, because at its regular price, it doesn't offer as much as similarly priced competitors. However, at this deal for just $48, it's one of the least expensive video doorbells you can find, making it worth a real look for those who are looking to save some money.
Blink Outdoor 4: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0B1N5HW22%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $99 now $59 @ Amazon
This fully wireless security camera shoots crisp 1080p video both inside and outdoors for up to two years straight. It earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-home-security-cameras" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">best home security cameras we’ve tested. This sale brings the Blink Outdoor 4 camera down to its lowest price ever.
Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6552803&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fblink-outdoor-4-1-camera-wireless-1080p-security-system-with-up-to-two-year-battery-life-black%2F6552803.p%3FskuId%3D6552803&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$59 @ Best Buy
Blink Mini security camera (4-pack): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBlink-Mini-plug-security-detection%2Fdp%2FB08PBPTQNH%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $129 now $69 @ Amazon
This 4-pack of Blink Mini cameras covers multiple rooms in your home without breaking the bank. Its 1080p resolution is sharp enough to make out colors and defining features. Plus, it can be controlled from all of your Alexa devices. Just note that the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/blink-mini-2-review" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Blink Mini 2 is now available.
Blink Outdoor 4 (3-pack): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0B1N5FK48%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $259 now $149 @ Amazon
This fully wireless security camera shoots crisp 1080p video both inside and outdoors for up to two years straight. It earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-home-security-cameras" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">best home security cameras we’ve tested. This three-pack deal brings the Blink Outdoor 4 camera down to its lowest price ever, at less than $50 a pop.
Millie is a Deals writer at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.