Huge Amazon sale on Blink home security cams — 5 deals I’d buy from $29

Blink makes some of the best home security cameras, especially for shoppers on a budget. Even better, Amazon is holding a huge sale that slashes the price of a bunch of Blink products.

Right now our favorite budget security camera, the Blink Outdoor (4th Gen) is $59 at Amazon. This deal takes $40 off, bringing it down to its lowest price ever. If you have a lot of ground to cover, you can grab a Blink Outdoor three-pack for $149 at Amazon. This works out at $50 per camera for a total $110 discount.

Blink sales — best deals now

Blink Mini 2: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BWWZXWPL%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $39 now $29 @ Amazon

The Blink Mini 2 is Blink's new indoor and outdoor security camera. It's weatherproof and comes with several useful features like color night vision, person detection and an easy-to-use companion app. We noted in our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/blink-mini-2-review" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Blink Mini 2 review that it didn't have the best sound quality, but if you want a cheap security camera with Alexa integration you can't go wrong here.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fblink-mini-2-indoor-outdoor-1080p-plug-in-security-camera-1-pack-white%2F6576645.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$29 @ Best Buy

Blink Video Doorbell + Sync Module 2: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FIntroducing-Blink-Doorbell-Two-way-enabled%2Fdp%2FB08SGC46M9%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $84 now $48 @ Amazon

Admittedly, the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/blink-video-doorbell" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Blink Video Doorbell isn't among our top picks among the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/us/best-video-doorbells,review-4468.html" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">best video doorbells, because at its regular price, it doesn't offer as much as similarly priced competitors. However, at this deal for just $48, it's one of the least expensive video doorbells you can find, making it worth a real look for those who are looking to save some money.

Blink Outdoor 4: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0B1N5HW22%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

This fully wireless security camera shoots crisp 1080p video both inside and outdoors for up to two years straight. It earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-home-security-cameras" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">best home security cameras we’ve tested. This sale brings the Blink Outdoor 4 camera down to its lowest price ever.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6552803&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fblink-outdoor-4-1-camera-wireless-1080p-security-system-with-up-to-two-year-battery-life-black%2F6552803.p%3FskuId%3D6552803&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$59 @ Best Buy

Blink Mini security camera (4-pack): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBlink-Mini-plug-security-detection%2Fdp%2FB08PBPTQNH%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $129 now $69 @ Amazon

This 4-pack of Blink Mini cameras covers multiple rooms in your home without breaking the bank. Its 1080p resolution is sharp enough to make out colors and defining features. Plus, it can be controlled from all of your Alexa devices. Just note that the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/blink-mini-2-review" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Blink Mini 2 is now available.