The new Our Place Perfect Power Pot can sauté, steam, sear fry and boil — all without a cooktop

Students rejoice — Our Place has come up with a way to use the Always Pan without a cooktop. The Perfect Power Pot looks just as charming as the rest of Our Place's iconic cookware, but it plugs in at the handle, allowing you to cook just about anywhere.

Our Place is known for its multifunctional cookware, and with its Always Pan and Wonder Oven taking social by storm, it’s likely the Perfect Power Pot will follow the trend. Like the best Instant Pots, this countertop appliance banishes the need for a cooktop, making it ideal for college dorms, small kitchens and camping trips. It's a lot smaller than your typical multi-cooker though, with a 1.7-quart capacity that's ideal for single-serve meals.

We've yet to test the Perfect Power Pot ourselves, but with the ability to sauté, boil, fry, sear, and steam in one appliance, we think this could the perfect new gadget to take to college, or make the most of your space in a small apartment. We're pretty impressed at the price, too. The Perfect Power Pot is $125, making it cheaper than the Always Pan.

Perfect Power Pot: $120 at Our Place

This convenient 5-in-1 cooking appliance packs a punch with its 1.7 qt capacity and is perfect to use in small kitchens and college dorms, or for taking on a road trip. Sauté, team, sear, fry or boil and enjoy tasting meals without a cooktop. It comes complete with a nesting steamer, glass lid, beechwood spatula and detachable plug.

What to expect

(Image credit: Our Place)

The Perfect Power Pot offers plenty of cooking functionality in one compact pot, and is the ideal solution for small spaces, or for college students who are looking for a simply, yet healthy way to cook when away from home.

One thing is guaranteed with the Perfect Power Pot — cooking will never be boring. Sauté, steam, sear, fry and boil and enjoy a whole range of meals using a pot that offers five pieces of cookware in one.

This compact electric pot has two set cooking temperatures, so it's not the most versatile, low at 333°F and high at 360°F, and it claims to pre-heat faster than the average cooktop. It’s super easy to use, especially for first-time chefs starting their cooking journey.

It’s available in two of the brand's most popular colorways: Char, a dark gray, or Spice, a soft terracotta, to coordinate with other Our Place appliances, so if you’re a fan of the brand, there's a good chance that your kitchen items will match.

What's included

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Our Place) (Image credit: Our Place)

It comes with a pot base with a capacity of 1.7 quarts, deep enough to boil or sauté. Although it’s a compact appliance, it’s generous enough to cook two cups of dry rice.

The custom-fit stacking steamer sits on top in a double-decker fashion, with a vented glass lid that locks in steam when needed. Forget instant noodles and enjoy them freshly boiled with steamed vegetables and dumplings, all cooked in one pot, saving you precious time and space. What’s more, it also doubles as a colander, so you can drain your noodles or rice once cooked without needing another kitchen gadget.

The stacking steamer is also designed with five dedicated slots to hold eggs in place when cooking, providing an even cook without the eggs rolling about.

The pot also comes with a handy beechwood spatula that can be secured on the handle when not in use, reducing the mess created around the pot. It can also help to flip and nudge food around the pot when sautéing.