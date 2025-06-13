I just tried Ikea’s portable induction cooktop — 5 things I like (and 1 I don't)

I first used an induction cooktop at Smeg’s test kitchen last year and subsequently tested Smeg’s own portable induction cooktop at home for two weeks. Although I haven’t been able to swap my trusty gas range for an induction model just yet, I’m an induction convert.

Despite the many advantages of using an induction cooktop over a gas or electric range, including its reactive performance, investing in an induction cooktop can be pricey. And because you don’t get the chance to try out an induction cooktop before you buy — the closest you’ll probably get is seeing a demonstration — you’ll want to make sure you’re making the right decision.

That’s why, when I got the chance to test Ikea’s TILLREDA portable induction cooktop, I couldn’t turn it down. At $59 direct from Ikea, its budget-friendly price makes induction cooking available to all.

Here's all the five reasons I'm hooked on this handy kitchen accessory and the one thing I'm not sold on.

What I liked

1. You get to try out induction cooking

(Image credit: Ikea)

For a budget price you get the opportunity to out what its like to cook with induction and how it differs to using gas or electric. This is exactly what one reviewer, who was thinking about swapping to an induction stove, explains in their 5-star review.

“The experience we have had with the portable induction stove has made our mind to get a non-portable induction stove for our kitchen at a future date. I would recommend this product to anyone curious about an induction stove.”

And it's not just one person who had this thought. According to another reviewer, “TILLREDA was a great way for us to try out induction cooking at an affordable price point.”

2. The portability is loved by influencers

When my son first saw Ikea's portable induction cooktop his first reaction was to mention how many media influencers use portable induction cooktops.

Unlike a standard cooktop, where you face a wall, (unless your cooktop is positioned on an island unit), a portable induction cooktop can be moved around making it easier to set up a camera to capture your demonstration. This is the perfect solution if you are creating media content in your home.

I’m not expecting a whole task force of cooking influencers to hot-foot it over to their local Ikea, but this scenario does highlight the flexibility of using a portable induction cooktop, whether it’s an Ikea model or another brand, and how lightweight and easy they are to move about. The TILLEDRA is a featherweight coming in at 6lbs.

3. It's great when you need extra capacity

I made use of Ikea's portable induction cooktop when I had a family party and needed extra cooktop space to slow-cook some onions. I think it's ideal to use when you need an extra cooking zone on occasions, but not everyday. It's almost like having an extendible dining table, which is there when you need extra capacity, but can be neatly tucked away when not in use.

And although I used it in my kitchen, there’s no reason why you can’t move it outside. In fact, one reviewer on Ikea mentions how, in the summer, they “take it out on the porch for cooking to avoid heating up the house.”

4. It's perfect for small spaces

(Image credit: Future)

My son's second reaction was see see the benefit of using a portable induction cooktop in student accommodation or anywhere with a small kitchen space. If you couple it with one of the best air fryers, you’ll be cooking up a feast every night of the week — one sure way to save on takeout.



What’s more, Ikea’s TILLEREDA comes with a hook, so you can hang it up and keep your countertop clear when it’s not in use.

5. The controls are simple

There's not much to say about the controls because they are simple to use. Apart from holding down the 'unlock' key for a few seconds before you start, the induction cooktop is ready to go. The heat is adjusted by using a '+' and '-' button on the touchpad.



Just be aware that for heat to be transferred from the cooktop to your pans, your pans must be magnetic, and your pans could be the reason why your induction cooktop might not be working. I don't have a full set of induction compatible pans, but I have a cast iron pan that works a treat.

What I didn't like

1. It’s small but noisy

For a small appliance, Ikea’s portable induction cooktop is a bit noisy. I expect this is due to the fan kicking in, and I will investigate this further during my full review and monitor the sound level when in use.

However, for something that’s under $60 and gives you the ability to cook with induction heat, I wouldn’t expect it to be perfect. For now it's getting a thumbs up from me.