Hurry! Best Buy just slashed $400 off our favorite French Door Refrigerator for Presidents’ Day

If you’re looking to buy one of the best refrigerators you can’t go far wrong with the LG Counter-Depth MAX 26.5 Cu. Ft. French Door Smart Refrigerator. It’s our top pick of the best French door refrigerators and is now on sale for Presidents’ Day. With a family of four and an ever-increasing number of house guests, I’m eyeing up this deal for my own kitchen.

Right now the LG Counter-Depth MAX 26.5 Cu. Ft. French Door Smart Refrigerator is $1899 at Best Buy. That’s a terrific saving of $400, from the original price of $2,299, so make sure you take advantage of this deal while it’s around.

Why we recommend the LG Counter-Depth MAX

With a total fridge and freezer capacity of 26.5 cu. ft. (with the fridge occupying 17.8 cu. ft. and the freezer d 8.7 cu. ft.,) the LG Counter-Depth MAX 26.5 Cu. Ft. French Door Smart Refrigerator provides ample storage for growing families. You’ll also find an ice and water dispenser inside the appliance, keeping the exterior sleek.

It provides great performance at the price and is high in style. It offers what you’d expect from a standard depth refrigerator, but with a built-in look, which will sit flush with your countertop. It also features a smudge-resistant finish and smart pull handles, making getting in and out easy.

For added functionality, it can be connected to the ThinQ app, allowing you to get notifications about usage and maintenance.

Refrigerator

Inside the refrigerator you'll find four shelves, two crisper bins, a glide n’ serve drawer, and six door bins, each holding two gallons. To keep things fresh, it also offers a three-layer Fresh Air Filter, with a dedicated fan that pushes cleaner, fresher air it the fridge to keep everything super fresh.



Freezer

There's plenty of space to keep your food organized and an automatic ice-making compartment, which makes large ice cubes.