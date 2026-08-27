The reason hummingbirds return to your yard — and how to keep them coming back

Hummingbirds are among the most popular wildlife species that visit our yards; they are beautiful. That’s why I wanted to discover if hummingbirds will keep coming back to the same spot year after year, and if so, how we can make their survival easier.

I posed the question to Bob Mulvihill, lead ornithologist at the National Aviary, to learn more about hummingbirds’ behavior.

Hummingbird's are creatures of habit

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

“Like many migratory birds, hummingbirds navigate to the same spots each year for breeding and wintering,” explains Mulvihill.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

“Banding studies prove that some hummingbirds even find their way to the same rest spot along the migratory route.”

For us, this means that if you welcomed hummingbirds into your backyard last year, it’s highly likely that the same birds will appear this year. Hummingbirds are creatures of habit.

“People often report seeing hummingbirds in early spring hovering at the exact spot where the hummingbird feeder hung the year before,” says Mulvihill.

So what happens if you change your habits? Fortunately, it won’t throw the birds off course.

Tom's Guide: Direct to Your Inbox Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Mulvihill explains that if you decide to move your hummingbird feeder, or even if a person has moved on and there’s no longer a feeder around, it won’t cause much distress.

Hummingbirds find feeders easy to spot.

It seems that if you do move your feeder to another place in your backyard, your regular visitors will still be able to find it. The bright color makes it easy to identify.

Mulvihill explains, “Because the color red is so attention-getting — especially against a spring or summer green background — hummingbirds have an easy time finding feeders and flowers wherever they may be, and wherever they may pop up tomorrow!”

3 ways to make life easier for hummingbirds

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Although Mulvihill says hummingbirds won’t be put out if the previous hummingbird feeder they relied upon for nectar has been moved, there are steps you can take to improve the life and well-being of these tiny creatures.

1. Keep them fed and watered

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

“Hummingbirds will benefit greatly if everyone would provide flowers and clean feeders filled with fresh sugar and water from spring through to fall, and, if possible, a source of flowing or misting water for them, too,” he advises.

You can make your own hummingbird nectar using a simple water-and-sugar combo, mixing one part sugar with four parts water.

The nectar can be added to a hummingbird feeder, and if you want to catch them in action, you could invest in a smart hummingbird feeder.﻿ However, a standard red feeder with yellow nectar ports that replicate a flower is ideal.

Don’t forget about the power of plants. Aside from providing sugared water, hummingbirds will flock to your yard if it’s planted with nectar-rich flowers, like the cup and saucer vine.



Apart from providing calorie-rich nectar, hummingbirds will welcome a regular source of water. They particularly like misting devices, as traditional bird baths are too deep for their tiny frames. The fine spray will help them stay hydrated and act as a shower to keep their feathers clean and their bodies cool.

SEWANTA 2-Pack Hummingbird Feeder: $19.99 at Amazon Why have one hummingbird feeder when you can have two? This double pack contains 5 feeding ports on each feeder, as well as a built-in ant guard, circular perch, wide mouth and easy-to-fill base.

2. Avoid window collisions

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Hummingbirds are frequent victims of bird-window collisions, so to help them spot a window before it’s too late, Mulvihull recommends making your window panes bird-safe.

One way to prevent hummingbirds from cascading into your windows is to add barriers or marks to your glazing. The International Hummingbird Society, suggests adding lines or shapes, which are at least 1/4inch wide in light or high-contrast colors. And it recommends spacing them no more than two inches apart horizontally or 4 inches apart vertically.

You might also want to try opaque window film, such as the Collidescape white bird film, $29 at Amazon.

Finding the ideal spot for your hummingbird feeders will also help. Mulvihull suggests positioning your feeder at least 25 feet away from any windows.

3. Be pet aware

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Nesting season for hummingbirds, which varies by region, is a prime time for predators. So, if you own a pet, Mulvihull advises being extra vigilant during this time.

And he suggests keeping your cat restrained or indoors. Hummingbirds will avoid nesting in an area that’s patrolled by predators — and to them that includes your cat or dog.



Unlike other birds, hummingbirds won’t nest in birdhouses; instead, they build their nests in tree limbs and on other horizontal surfaces. The National Audubon Society suggests maintaining shrubbery and planting small deciduous trees in your backyard to provide hummingbirds with a safe nesting place.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.