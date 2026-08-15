When tomato leaves begin yellowing or dropping blossoms, it makes sense to immediately suspect a disease or a watering issue. But often, the problem isn't a lack of nutrients in the dirt, it is an invisible chemical barrier preventing the plant from absorbing them.

Tomatoes thrive in slightly acidic soil, and if your pH drifts too far out of range, root systems lock up. You don't need to wait days for a digital meter or laboratory mail-in kit to figure out if your soil is off.

With two basic kitchen staples, you can run a quick, reliable test in under five minutes to diagnose what is happening beneath the surface.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

How kitchen staples expose your soil's chemistry

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Before altering your garden bed, you can use simple acid-base reactions to get a clear directional read on your soil's chemistry. Collect two clean containers and gather fresh soil samples from about three inches below the surface near your plant's root zone, removing any stones or mulch.

In the first container, pour half a cup of household white vinegar directly over the soil sample. If it fizzes or bubbles immediately, your soil is alkaline (pH above 7.0), reacting to the acid in the vinegar.

If nothing happens, take your second container, moisten the soil sample with distilled water until it becomes muddy, and sprinkle a tablespoon of baking soda on top. Vigorous bubbling here signals acidic soil (pH below 6.0).

If neither sample reacts, your soil sits comfortably in the neutral range.

Tom's Guide: Direct to Your Inbox Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Why extreme soil pH starves tomato roots

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Tomatoes require a specific pH sweet spot (ideally between 6.0 and 6.8) to efficiently uptake nutrients from the soil. When your baking soda or vinegar test produces an aggressive reaction, it indicates a significant pH imbalance.

Even if your soil is rich in compost or fertilizer, high alkalinity or extreme acidity chemically binds essential elements like nitrogen, phosphorus, and iron. In alkaline soil, for instance, calcium and iron become insoluble, causing young leaves to yellow while leaf veins stay dark.

What looks like a dying, diseased tomato plant is often just a severe nutritional bottleneck caused entirely by the surrounding soil pH.

How to adjust your soil before applying fertilizer

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Once your DIY test identifies which way your pH is leaning, you can take the best course of action rather than blindly adding fertilisers that might worsen the problem.

If the vinegar test fizzed, your soil is too alkaline. To pull the pH down toward the ideal range, you will need to work elemental sulphur or acidifying organic matter like pure peat moss into the topsoil. Ordinary leaf compost or straw won't be strong enough to break the alkalinity.

If the baking soda test reacted, your soil is overly acidic. You can safely correct this by mixing in garden lime, which raises the pH gradually without shocking the root zone, though small, careful top-dressings of wood ash can also work in a pinch.

While this kitchen hack provides a yes-or-no signal rather than an exact numerical reading, it gives you an immediate, actionable diagnosis so you can stabilise your root zone before long-term damage sets in.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!