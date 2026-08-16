The summer weather has been unprecedented, and gardeners everywhere are disheartened by the state of their yards as they look out onto wilting leaves and scorched lawns.

Traditional favorites are taking a beating in the intense heat — my own hydrangeas are turning brown at the edges, and even my shade-loving ferns are struggling to survive.

While protecting your soil, watering wisely, and maximizing shade can help your yard survive the heat, we all need to learn to stop fighting the changing climate and adapt our habits.

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I’m determined not to give up on my yard, but climate change and how my garden is responding mean I’m making big changes for next year — starting with a plant overhaul.

First approach — spot what’s thriving

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My first instinct when the high temperatures and dry spell hit was to look for the survivors — not just in my own backyard, but across my neighborhood and beyond

As I came to terms with my own depleted garden, spotting the specimens that were still effortlessly thriving gave me hope. It was proof that I shouldn’t give up, and that plenty of resilient varieties can handle the heat.

What’s more, I saw plenty of plants that I already love; I just didn’t have them in my own backyard. Here are my personal top five favorites, which I've chosen for their heat tolerance — and they are all easy to grow.

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My 5 favorite heat-tolerant plants I'll be growing next year

1. Agapanthus

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Taking one of the top spots is agapanthus — it’s a real showstopper. I’ll never get bored of the delicate globe-shaped clusters of flowers and the thin strap-like leaves. This low-maintenance perennial is also known as the African Lily and it gives out far more than it receives, as it thrives in the heat and tolerates drought.

How to care for agapanthus:

Agapanthus thrives in full sun and needs 6-8 hours of sunlight a day. However, in a hot climate, keep it in partial shade. It will do best in fertile, moist and well-drained soil.

Plant with: Ornamental grasses, daylilies and lavender.

USDA growing zone: 8-11

2. Verbena bonariensis

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Verbena bonariensis is native to South America and features airy clusters of purple flowers. It can reach 3 to 6 feet, so don’t put it at the front of your beds, as it’s best placed further back to mingle within a mixed border.

How to care for Verbena bonariensis

This beauty is best planted in full sun in well-drained soil. It will handle sand, loam or clay, if the drainage is good, and it’s highly drought resistant. However, be warned, it is a prolific self-seeder in warm, wetter climates.

Plant with: Coneflowers and salvia.

USDA growing zone: 7-11

3. Achillea millefolium

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Achillea millefolium, more commonly known as yarrow, features feathery, fern-like leaves topped on a stem that features a flat-topped cluster of tiny flowers. It’s a tough, drought tolerant perennial that blooms in white, yellow, pink or red. I favor the yellow flower and love seeing it alongside a blue companion plant.

Top tip: What makes this plant exceptional in the heat is its tiny leaves — the smaller the leaves, the less moisture is lost.

How to care for Achillea millefolium

This plant thrives in direct sun and does well in poor soil, so skip fertilizer to prevent the long stems from bending. A well-draining soil is best to prevent root rot.

Plant with: Coneflower, bee balm and sedum.

USDA growing zone: 3-9

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4. Sedums

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Sedums, commonly known as stonecrop, have succulent leaves, which help them store moisture — and that’s why they are perfect for dry gardens. What’s more, apart from their fleshy foliage, they feature star-shaped flowers that often change color throughout the season. Sedum ‘Autumn Joy’ starts its life with pale green flowers, which gradually change to a dark pink.

How to care for Sedums

Sedums are easy to care for as long as they thrive in poor soil and dry conditions, just make sure the soil has good drainage.

Plant with: Coneflowers, yarrow and salvias.

USDA growing zone: 3-11

5. Eryngium

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Eryngium is a striking perennial that’s commonly known as sea holly, and it’s amply named, as it evolved right by the coast. This hardy perennial has striking, silvery-blue thistle-like flower heads that will add structure to your yard.

How to care for Eryngium

It will perform best in full sun, and prefers sandy, or rocky soil that is well-drained —just like the coast. Avoid adding fertilizer and heavy watering.

Plant with: Alliums, ornamental grasses and coneflowers.

USDA growing zone: 3-9

How are you adapting to climate change in your garden?

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I was curious to see whether other gardeners were already swapping out plants in response to climate change — and according to John Cho, founder at Mr Cozy Plant, the shift is already underway. He’s seen a surge of interest in heat-tolerant varieties, with gardeners turning to shiso, lemon verbena, okra and dragon fruit.

I'd love to hear what changes you are planning to make to your space. Apart from introducing more heat-tolerant plants, I'm considering replacing part of my lawn with gravel. And if you're a vegetable grower, are you planning on growing a few exotics you wouldn't have previously considered?

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