Fans are obsessed with Nespresso’s Nomad iced coffee cup – and it’s finally back in stock

As the weather warms up, it’s the best time to enjoy a refreshing iced coffee, and fans of Nespresso coffee are in for a treat.

After the popularity of Nespresso’s Nomad iced coffee tumbler, that quickly went viral on TikTok, it’s no surprise that it was selling out fast everywhere.

In fact, users began to vent their frustrations on social media at not being able to find a tumbler available in stores.

Now fans will be glad to know that Nespresso has finally restocked the Nomad iced coffee cup — just in time for those summer beverages or when you’re on the go. This is the ultimate travel coffee tumbler designed to keep your iced coffee cool all day long.

So if you don’t want to miss out, you can pick up an iced tumbler for just $22 from Nespresso — but you’d better be quick!

Nespresso Iced Tumbler, Pistachio: $22 at Nespresso AU This limited edition, reusable tumbler is designed to keep your Nespresso iced coffee at the perfect temperature. Offering a transparent exterior and an 18.3 oz capacity, it also has an insulated interior to keep your drinks cool all day. It also comes with a dome-like lid, alongside a silicone straw and cap to easily carry around on your daily commute, traveling or indoors.

Nespresso’s summer 2025 collection

Nespresso summer collection (Image credit: Nespresso)

If you want to expand your iced coffee repertoire on your best Nespresso machine, the brand has just revealed its exciting new summer collection.

Choose from a variety of delicious flavors including the velvety Pistachio Vanilla Flavour, or the exotic taste of Coconut Vanilla Flavour. Or if you fancy an extra boost to kick-start the day, check out the Active coffee for Vertuo, with Vitamin B6, and many more.

It’s no surprise, this collection is only here for a limited time only. So if you want to upgrade and spruce up your iced coffee game, these are perfect for summer.

The Nespresso Summer 2025 Collection is available online and in Nespresso boutiques for a limited time.