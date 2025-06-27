Nespresso’s NanoFoamer has just landed — and it’s so cool I'm putting it straight in my basket

Coffee nerds, rejoice. Nespresso just released its latest coffee gadget, the Nespresso NanoFoamer, and the whole team at Tom’s Guide wants to test it. I’m trying to find a way to keep it quiet so I can have first dibs.

Nespresso’s NanoFoam is designed to make cold foam — and right now, with the summer heat scorching, that’s just what we want to hear. I’m still starting my day with a hot cup of joe, but as the temperature climbs I’m moving on to a mid-morning cold brew. Bliss.

The Nespresso NanoFoam is available direct from Nespresso for $49.

It’s a similar price, and looks, to Subminimal’s NanoFoamer Lithium, which we’ve already tested. But you don’t want to hear about the competition, so let's look at what Nespresso just unleashed instead.

Nespresso NanoFoamer: $49 at Nespresso AU Nespresso's new NanoFoamer milk frother is perfect for creating cold foam on iced coffee. It comes with additional options, so you can choose between a superfine, fine or ordinary foam. Plus, there are no wires and it's rechargeable!

Nespresso’s NanoFoamer is a handheld milk frother. It’s a coffee gadget that any self-respecting coffee lover will have in their armory to up the level of their favorite brew.

Whether you prefer your foam airy or dense (I’m in the dense camp), the NanoFoamer offers two foam options to elevate your iced cappuccinos and iced lattes.

All you have to do is foam your milk and pour it over. What’s more, it works with dairy and plant-based milks. Plus, it’s super compact, so it won’t clutter up your kitchen countertop.

How does Nespresso’s NanoFoamer work?

(Image credit: Nespresso)

According to Nespresso you can achieve the perfect foam in three steps. Firstly, you’ll need to charge your device using the USB cable and rinse the foamer under clean water before use. Then, all the fun starts.

Place the NanoScreen on the end of the impeller — there are 2 NanoScreens to choose from depending on whether you desire a superfine, fine, or ordinary foam. Place the NanoFoamer in the center of your milk jug and angle it back slightly. Turn it on for 5 seconds to aerate the milk. Then, gradually move it towards the edge of the jug for 15 seconds; this is the microfoaming stage that creates the smooth texture. Pour the cold foam over your iced drink and enjoy.

Nespresso NanoFoamer - How to use your NanoFoamer - YouTube Watch On

As a teaser, Nespresso shared the above video demonstrating how to make a foam for an iced cappuccino and iced latte macchiato.



Once we've got our hands on the Nespresso NanoFoamer we'll report back on how we rate its performance and ease of use.