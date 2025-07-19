7 essential home checks to do before every vacation

Leaving your home for an extended period, whether for a vacation, work trip, or weekend away, means more than just locking your front door. Overlooking your plumbing system can lead to major problems while you’re gone.

According to MyBuilder.com, statistics show that nearly one in three home owners ignore issues around their home before going away as planning and prep for their annual break takes over.

A minor leak, blocked drain, or faulty appliance can cause serious water damage if no one’s around to catch it. Burst pipes, overflowing toilets, and slow leaks can destroy floors, walls, and personal belongings in a matter of hours.

Before you head out, taking a few minutes to inspect and secure your plumbing can save you from thousands in repairs and cleanup. MyBuilder plumbing expert Mike Flook said completing a series of checks before you leave can prevent certain issues from occurring, and will only take minutes of your time.

Here’s a simple pre-departure checklist to help prevent plumbing disasters while you're on vacation.

1. Inspect all visible pipes and fixtures for leaks (Image: © Shutterstock) Walk through your home and check for any signs of moisture around sinks, toilets, water heaters, and exposed pipes, especially in basements, crawlspaces, and utility rooms. Look for water stains, drips, corrosion, or damp spots. Even a slow drip from a faucet or pipe joint could worsen while you're away. If you notice anything questionable, call a plumber before you leave.

2. Test all drains for slow flow or blockages (Image: © Shutterstock) Run water in all sinks, tubs, and showers to make sure everything is draining smoothly. Gurgling noises, backups, or foul odors can signal a developing clog. Flush all toilets to confirm proper flow. If any drains are slow or bubbling, clear them before you go or schedule a professional cleaning, as clogged drains left unattended can overflow and cause water damage.

3. Prep your washer and dishwasher (Image: © Shutterstock) Washing machines and dishwashers can leak or even spark electrical problems if something fails while you’re gone. Run a final cycle to empty them, then shut off the water valves if they’re accessible. Unplug the appliances and leave the doors cracked open to prevent mildew. Inspect hoses for cracks or bulges, and replace them if needed — especially if they’re older than five years.

4. Inspect your toilet (Image: © Shutterstock) Toilets that run continuously can waste hundreds of gallons of water in your absence. Check for dampness around the base, listen for running water, and lift the tank lid to ensure the flapper is sealing properly. Press the handle to make sure it shuts off completely after flushing. Repair any leaks or worn-out parts before you leave.

5. Shut off your home’s main water supply (Image: © Shutterstock) Turning off your main water valve is the most effective way to prevent water damage. Locate the shut-off valve, usually found near where the main water line enters the house, often in a basement, crawlspace, or utility area, and turn it clockwise until it stops. This will stop water from flowing into your home’s pipes while you're away. Take a photo of the valve position if you’re unsure, and consider having a plumber show you how it works if it's your first time.

6. Ask someone to check in (Image: © DenPhotos / Shutterstock) If you’ll be gone for more than a few days, ask a trusted friend, family member, or neighbor to stop by. Make sure they have all of your contact information, the location of the water shut-off valve, and the number of a local plumber in case of emergency. Ask them to look for any signs of leaks, strange smells, or running water. A quick walkthrough every few days can help catch issues early.

7. Turn the water back on slowly (Image: © Shutterstock) When you get home, reopen your main water valve gradually to avoid sudden pressure surges. Start by turning on cold taps on the lowest floor and let them run for a few minutes to flush out air and sediment. Hot water taps can be turned on after your water heater refills and heats up. Once the system is running, check for any signs of leaks around appliances and fixtures.

Now you've learned the 7 essential home checks to do before every vacation



