Dyson launched a cleaning solution that will leave hard floors fresh and toxin-free

Dyson is incredibly well-known for its innovative vacuums and hair tools. We should know, we've tested a lot of them. But more recently, the brand has branched out, creating products to use alongside its appliances.

In 2024, we were amazed when Dyson's newest product promised to fix the worst thing about the Airwrap, by introducing a range of Chitosan hair styling products.

Now, it's just released a probiotic floor cleaner. What does that mean? Well, it uses 250 billion probiotic microorganisms, aka good bacteria, to clean dirt and grime gently off your floors. Plus, it's non-toxic, making it safe to use around pets and children.

The Dyson 02 Probiotic Hard Floor Cleaning Solution is available now in the UK. Price-wise, it's £19.99 for a 500ml bottle. And it seems it'll be out in the US soon, with the Dyson Community Manager revealing on the brand's official forum, it'll launch "within the next couple of months".

How does 02 Probiotic work?

(Image credit: Dyson)

Dyson's cleaning solution contains a unique blend of probiotics that have the ability to tackle common household contaminants. It's able to metabolise the dirt and grime found on your hard floors, when used alongside a wet floor cleaner.

And, since it's Dyson that has made this cleaner, it's no surprise it's also suggested you use one of Dyson's very own wet (and dry) floor cleaners, like the V15s Detect Submarine or Wash G1.

However you use it, you'll be getting a non-foaming, non-toxic formula that'll lift the dirt and grime gently, while still being completely safe to use around your pets and children.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Bianca Reeksting, Senior Research Scientist at Dyson, said: “We know people are growingly concerned with cleaning products used inside their homes.

"The Dyson 02 Probiotic hard floor cleaning solution uses probiotics, instead of harsh chemicals, to continuously deep clean hard floors at a microscopic level, helping users achieve long-lasting clean and fresh floors.”

And Dyson says that unlike normal disinfectants that have a quick, but short-term effect, these probiotic microorganisms work hard over time.

They're persistent against dirt, as well as odors, meaning they'll leave your floors cleaner for longer.

My first impressions

(Image credit: Dyson)

I absolutely love the idea of this product. With tiny kids running around my home, there's a lot of dirt and grime that needs cleaning. But, timing when I get to do this cleaning is hard because I want to make sure they're not coming into contact with toxins.

When I think of good bacteria though, I can't help but link it to those healthy yogurt drinks that push the good bacteria narrative. Not a great link when thinking about cleaning your floors, but one I'm sure I can shift.

So, as long as I put that thought aside, I'd have faith in Dyson to provide a cleaning solution that does exactly what it says on the bottle.

If Dyson is telling me that probiotics can clean the dirt from my floor while keeping my kids safe, then I'd trust it to do just that. Though I'll wait to get my hands on it before I fully commit to that statement.