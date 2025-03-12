Dyson just launched its new high-tech air purifier — right in time for allergy season

Breathe easy with the new Dyson purifying fan

Dyson Purifier Cool (TP11) in office
(Image credit: Dyson)

Spring is finally here and while it brings about warmer weather, it also brings the start of pollen and allergy season.

And if (like myself) your allergies are constantly keeping you up at night, Dyson has just launched its new, high-tech air purifier fan that promises to banish airborne irritants and ensure you get a good night’s sleep too.

Dyson is known for its exceptional filtration and innovative, stylish design, which makes it one of the best air purifiers. And the new and improved Dyson Purifier Cool PC1 (TP11) boasts even more innovative tech, packed with the handy settings you’ll need to beat allergy season.

Breathe Easier

Dyson Purifier Cool (TP11) in living room

Dyson Purifier Cool (TP11) in office

To help keep our air even cleaner, the new and improved Dyson Purifier Cool PC1 comes with an upgraded, powerful filtration system that automatically captures gases, odors and 99.95% of small pollutants (as tiny as 0.1 microns), such as pollen, dust mites and other allergens.

Another new feature is that it can now pair with the MyDyson App. So If you want to know exactly how polluted your air is, the handy app will give you real-time reports to help you manage your allergens, and take immediate action.

Thermal comfort

A man sleeping on his side in bed with white sheets and white night clothes

A man sleeping on his side in bed with white sheets and white night clothes (Image credit: Getty Images)

There’s nothing worse than having your sleep disturbed by sneezing fits or congestion in a stuffy room. The Dyson Purifier Cool PC1 also offers thermal comfort, which will help to maintain an ideal temperature for bedtimes.

Essentially, as the temperatures slowly rise, the purifier’s powerful airflow will automatically detect the changes in air quality, and respond by cooling you down at night.

Plus, if you don’t want the fan blowing cool air directly at you, it has a clever backward airflow mode.

Whisper quiet operation

Air purifiers tend to be noisy appliances, which doesn’t bode well when you, or other members of the family are trying to sleep soundly.

The Dyson Purifier Cool PC1 has taken this into consideration, and is engineered for whisper quiet operation. 'Sleep Mode' will set it to the quietest levels, with a dimmed display, so you won't get disturbed from your slumber.

What’s more, its slimline, modern design in white means that it can fit seamlessly into your home decor without being an eyesore.

So if you want to breathe easy, and have a restful night, the new Dyson purifying fan has got you covered.

The Dyson Purifier Cool PC1 (TP11) will be available in Dyson Demo Stores and at Dyson.co.uk on March 12. Stay tuned for our full review.

Cynthia Lawrence
Cynthia Lawrence
Content Editor, Homes

As the Homes Content Editor, Cynthia Lawrence covers all things homes, interior decorating, and garden-related. She has a wealth of editorial experience testing the latest, ‘must-have’ home appliances, writing buying guides and the handy ‘how to’ features. 

Her work has been published in various titles including, T3, Top Ten Reviews, Ideal Home, Real Homes, Livingetc. and House Beautiful, amongst many.

With a rather unhealthy obsession for all things homes and interiors, she also has an interior design blog for style inspiration and savvy storage solutions (get rid of that clutter!). When she’s not testing cool products, she’ll be searching online for more decor ideas to spruce up her family home or looking for a great bargain!

