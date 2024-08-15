Dyson's newest product promises to fix the worst thing about the Airwrap

Dyson just dropped its latest product, and we're surprised. After hinting at a new expansion to its beauty lineup all week, comments on the brand's Instagram page have speculated that it could be a hot brush, or perhaps even an LED light mask. But in a huge shift for the household appliance brand, the brand's latest release doesn't even have a battery.

Applying the same rigorous research it uses to develop the best vacuum cleaners and air purifiers, Dyson has created multiple hair styling products designed to reduce frizz, boost shine and improve the hold of its iconic hair stylers. The Chitosan lineup, now available at the Dyson site in the US and Canada, starts at $59.99 and comes in a range of formulas for different hair types and textures.

Although it's a huge deviation from the consumer electronics market, the Chitosan hair styling products are designed to be used alongside Dyson's iconic Airwrap styler. I loved the Airwrap when I tested it earlier this year, but I did find that my freshly-curled hair dropped very fast and required a lot of product to keep it in place. I'm hoping to get my hands on the Chitosan lineup and see if it makes a difference, but if it does as promised and doubles the wear time of my styles, I may be able to see past that eye-watering price tag.

Dyson Chitosan hair styling products: $59.99 @ Dyson

Full-size products start at $59.99 at Dyson, and include a pre- and post-styling cream for a selection of hair types and textures. You can also pick up 15ml samples for $19.99 if you want to try before you pick up a full-size product.

What we know about the Dyson Chitosan products

The response to Dyson's launch has been mixed. Some are relieved that the brand hasn't released another must-have $500 styler. While not cheap, the $60 styling products go a little easier on the bank account. Others comment "Maybe my Airwrap curls will last longer than 30 minutes with this." While the Airwrap has legions of fans, there are dedicated forums online to making your carefully-styled hair hold for longer, including styling product recommendations, so it makes sense that Dyson would want to get in on the action.

According to Dyson, the Chitosan Pre-style cream and Post-style serum "are the only styling products specifically designed and tested to work with Dyson hair care devices, following the same engineering mindset. So if you already own a Dyson hair care device, or you’re looking to buy one, the Dyson Chitosan hair styling products are the perfect partner to help your styles last longer, even in high humidity."

The lineup comes with four pre-style serums for different hair types, depending both on your hair shape and your conditioning preference.

Straight to wavy light conditioning

Curly to coily light conditioning

Straight to wavy rich conditioning

(Image credit: Dyson)

The Chitosan products promise to lock in styles for double the hold and 50% less frizz without any residue or a sticky finish.

There's also a post-style serum that promises to hold and hydrate your chosen style. And while it would be ideal to use with the Airwrap, you can also use this line with Dyson's other tools, the Corrale hair straightener, Nural dryer and Airstrait wet-dry styler.

What is Chitosan, you might ask? According to Dyson, it's a complex macromolecule derived from oyster mushrooms, designed to create flexible hold and condition the hair while reducing frizz.

While the line starts at $59.99 for 100ml, you can purchase refills for your products for $54.99, and if you want to give it a try before investing, the brand also sells $19.99 15ml bottles to give you a taste without the full price.