I just tested the Eureka RapidWash wet and dry vacuum— here's how it did on my floors

Despite having carpets upstairs, all of my downstairs is covered in hard flooring. Although I give it a once-over with one of the best vacuum cleaners, I still feel it needs a mop with soap and water to feel really clean and fresh.

I’ve also recently replaced the original floorboards with new boards (yes, I have an old house and they were beyond rustic) . But while I want to keep them clean, I’m worried about sploshing too much water on the wood and causing damage.

While my old boards were in such a state that you wouldn’t spot any water damage, I knew any marks would stand out a mile on my new hard floor. So, when I got the opportunity to try out the Eureka RapidWash 730, I jumped at the chance.



I’ve already tested Tineco’s Floor One S6 Floor Washer, and I was interested to see how the two floor cleaners would compare. I’m still in the process of testing the Eureka Rapid Wash 730, but here are my first impressions.

Eureka RappidWash NEW730BK: $499 at Amazon This Eureka cordless wet and dry vacuum cleaner and mop has a 40-minute run time and will clean up sticky messes and tackle pet fur on hard floors without getting into a tangle. It also features a self-cleaning function preventing the build-up of odors and bacteria within the appliance.

1. It was super easy to set up

(Image credit: Future/Camilla Sharman)

The floor washer was incredibly well packed and super easy to set up. I’m sure it helped that I’d already tested the Tineco, but I didn’t need to rely on the instructions to work out where all the parts went. That’s a 10/10 from me!

2. It’s very similar to the Tineco One Floor S6

It was slightly uncanny. The Eureka Rapid Wash 730 seemed incredibly similar to the Tineco I've tested, from the overall design to the water container and collector to the brush roller section and charging base. It felt like if you’ve used one floor washer, you’ve used them all. Having said this, there were a few notable differences, which I’ll get to later.

3. It’s big and mighty

(Image credit: Future/Camilla Sharman)

Well, I didn’t realize quite how heavy this unit was until I started to use it. Boy, did I get a workout. In fact, I considered cancelling my gym membership.

I don’t have the bulkiest of builds, but I’m not petite either. But, after just a short time of pushing and pulling this vacuum along, I noticed my arm tiring. It’s not something I’ve ever experienced before with an upright cleaner.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It weighs in at 11.46 pounds (5.2kg), not hugely heavier than the Tineco Floor S6 at 9.92 pounds (4.5kg), but it felt very different. I’ll continue using the floor washer to see how much arm muscle I can build up, and will report back on whether it’s a bit too mighty for me or not.

4. Cleaning power

With the added weight, I certainly felt it gripped the floor more than the Tineco, but now I’m thinking, the reason for its ‘heaviness’ could be its weight, coupled with a more powerful suction, which is 21.6Kpa. Eureka!



I wasn’t disappointed with the cleaning efforts, and I felt it dispersed sufficient water for a clean-up, without overloading my floorboards. The drying was good too.

5. Easy controls

(Image credit: Future/Camilla Sharman)

I also found using the controls easy, much more so than the Tineco, where I’d often press the wrong button and turn it off rather than switch the mode up from auto mode to turbo mode.

However, both have the option to turn on or turn off the voice mode. I tend to keep it on as I enjoy driving my family mad, and it also helps to remind me that I need to empty the dirty water or set it to recharge.

I’ll continue with my testing and will give you a deep dive into all the ins and out of this wet and dry floor cleaner within my full review.

More from Tom's Guide