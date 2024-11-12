Don't lose your luggage this holiday season — Apple AirTags crash to record-low $70 for Black Friday

Black Friday is here, and if you've been waiting to join the AirTag club, this is the moment you've been looking for. Apple's premium item trackers — consistently rated among the best key finders you can buy — have just hit their lowest price ever, with a four-pack dropping to $70 at Amazon.

As someone who travels frequently, AirTags have become one of those "how did I live without this?" gadgets. These discreet trackers can be slipped into your wallet, attached to your keys, tucked into your luggage, or secured to pretty much anything you don't want to lose. Apple AirTags earned our Editor's Choice recognition and for giving you peace of mind, they're simply unmatched.



Apple AirTags: was $99 now $69 at Amazon US Apple's precise item trackers leverage the Find My network using ultra-wideband technology for incredibly accurate location tracking. Each coin-sized tracker offers a replaceable battery lasting over a year, water resistance, and seamless integration with iPhones. The precision finding feature guides you directly to lost items.

Let me put this deal in perspective. Last month, I watched a fellow traveler frantically searching for their laptop bag at a coffee shop. Two hours of panic later they found it — but the stress and lost time were significant. That's the kind of scenario where an AirTag's price tag seems trivial.

And honestly, the timing of this deal couldn't be better. With holiday travel ramping up and luggage chaos being what it is, having an AirTag in your suitcase is becoming as essential as remembering your passport. At just $17 per tracker (down from about $25 each), you're getting Apple's premium tracking tech at Android prices.

(Image credit: Apple)

It's worth noting that AirTags do require an iPhone to work — but if you're in the Apple ecosystem, it's so worth it. The Precision Finding feature (which shows you exactly how many feet away your item is and points you in the right direction) is something competitors still haven't replicated.

Apple products, especially at record-low prices, have a habit of selling out quickly during the holiday season — so I recommend grabbing this Black Friday AirTags deal while you still can!