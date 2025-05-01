I use my De’Longhi Rivelia espresso machine every day — and it’s finally launched in the U.S

There’s nothing quite like the aroma of freshly brewed coffee first thing in the morning. And I certainly can’t survive the day without my go-to espresso machine to kickstart my day.

That's why I was excited to hear that the De'Longhi Automatic Rivelia Espresso Machine has finally arrived in the U.S, after its UK release in 2023.

Priced at $1499, the De’Longhi Rivelia is a fully automated coffee machine with Bean Adapt technology to ensure you get your perfect cup of Joe.

For the past two years, I’ve been using my Rivelia daily to make my favorite beverages, and I can honestly say this has given my local baristas a run for their money (and has saved me a buck or two!).

Here are just a few things that I love about using my De’Longhi Rivelia espresso machine.

De'Longhi Rivelia Automatic Espresso Machine: $1,499 at delonghi.com The Rivelia Automatic Espresso Machine brings barista-style coffee to your home at a touch of a button. It offers 16 drink options, two 250g hoppers, and customized to your tastes and schedules. What’s more, its slimline, attractive design will fit seamlessly into any kitchen. Choose from a range of colors including Onxy Black and Arctic White.

Barista-style coffee at a touch of a button

De'Longhi Rivelia bean hoppers (Image credit: De'Longhi)

Whether you’re a coffee novice or just a little lazy like me, the De’Longhi Rivelia cuts out all the complicated, barista work all at just a touch of a button.

With its handy 3.5-inch full colour touch display, it takes you through a step-by-step process, making it user-friendly for making your favorite hot or cold drink.

In fact, you’re spoilt for choice as it offers up a selection of 16 drink options including rich espresso drinks, tasty milky coffees (my usual), and even iced coffee in just seconds.

What’s more, I’m able to experiment with artisan beans, grinding levels, and speciality drinks to create the perfect brew. The De’Longhi Rivelia comes with two, 250g coffee bean hoppers, that allows you to swap over hoppers if you fancy a different flavor/taste.

Customized drinks for all the family

De’Longhi Rivelia touchscreen (Image credit: De'Longhi)

Another impressive feature is that De’Longhi Rivelia remembers your tastes, patterns and coffee routines throughout the day. This saves you the trouble of always needing to program it for your morning coffee.

And if you have a busy household, you can also set customized profiles for each member of the family. This also ensures that your cup of Joe can be consistent each time — to avoid making the odd ‘bad’ coffee.

Plus, if you prefer milky coffees, I particularly enjoy switching between a cappuccino, mixed cappuccino and flat white all day.

Compact and sleek design

White De'longhi rivelia espresso machine (Image credit: De'Longhi)

In the past, I’ve always fancied the idea of trading in my compact pod machine for a more luxe, bean-to-cup coffee machine. However, my only aversions have been the sheer size of it taking over my compact countertop, how heavy it would be, and maintenance.

This is where the De’Longhi Rivelia’s evolved design and smaller footprint solved my problem, with its slimline and sleek design. Not only was it manageable to move around and clean, but it made a stylish addition to my (already full) countertop.

In fact, I’d say the De’Longhi Rivelia is one of the best coffee makers I’ve had yet.

Where to buy

The De’Longhi Rivelia Fully Automatic Espresso Machine retails for $1,499 US and available at Delonghi.com.