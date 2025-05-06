Ninja just dropped a new espresso machine, and it's even smarter than the Luxe Café

Ninja just added a new espresso machine to its Luxe Café coffee maker lineup.

The new Ninja Luxe Café Pro looks much the same as the original Luxe Café, but includes a new tamping mechanism. This removes all the hassle of dosing and tamping your espresso by hand, and instead uses an in-built tamping arm to evenly compress your grounds for perfect pucks, every time.

Retailing at $699 direct from Ninja, it's $150 more expensive than the Luxe Café Premier Series. Other new features include an XL milk frothing jug that will allow you to make two cappuccinos in one, and an extra-thick froth setting for luscious foam, totally hands-free.

Ninja Luxe Café Pro: $699 at Ninjakitchen $150 more than the Premier Series, the new Luxe Café Pro comes with an in-built tamping mechanism and a new extra-thick froth setting. It's now available direct from Ninja.

Smarter than ever

(Image credit: Ninja)

Ninja changed the game when it dropped the Luxe Café Premier Series espresso machine last year, but an in-built tamping arm was the one feature I felt it was missing. It's a feature I love in my Breville Barista Express Impress, and it also features in De'Longhi's La Specialista range.

Although the machine's dosing funnel prevents mess, it won't eradicate it completely. So the addition of a lever that evenly compresses your coffee without any manual requirements will ensure that there are no scatterings of coffee grounds on your kitchen countertops.

Another major plus of in-built tamping capabilities is that it removes yet another variable that can get between your machine and the perfect espresso extraction.

Over or under-tamped pucks can throw off your machine, leading to a too-strong or under-developed shot of espresso if you don't use the perfect amount of pressure. So by integrating the tamping system to the inside of the machine, you can be confident that your tamping technique isn't responsible for any dodgy shots of coffee.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Ninja)

I've yet to get hands-on with this machine, but from what I can see on Ninja's promotional materials, it doesn't seem quite a smart as Breville's Impress range. Those machines use the in-built tamping arm to provide feedback on the volume of coffee you've ground. They then either top up the portafilter or advise you to trim a little off the top before brewing. Ninja offers none of this feedback.

There's a reason for this omission, though. Ninja's machine uses a smart weight-based dosing system which weighs your coffee as it grinds. In theory, this means your coffee puck should always be at the right level. As I said though, I've yet to try this feature hands-on.

I'll be testing this machine as soon as I can get my hands on it, but this latest smart feature firmly cements the Ninja Luxe Café Pro as an ultra-smart, mess-free coffee making machine. If the hassle of hand-tamping your coffee has put you off buying until now, I'd recommend you invest sooner rather than later, considering that the original Ninja Luxe Café has barely been in stock since it launched last year.