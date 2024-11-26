Act fast! This Ninja Dual Zone Air Fryer just crashed to $99 for Black Friday

Black Friday is essentially here, and if you’re after one of the best air fryers on the market, you don't have to wait until the big event to bag a bargain. We’ve already seen some incredible deals on some top brands and models.

Right now, the Ninja Dual Zone Air Fryer is on sale for $99 from $179 at Ninja.com. This is a neat $80 price drop from the usual retail price of $179 — making a substantial saving on one of the most favored air fryers for daily use.

As with all Ninja products, this incredible deal won’t stick around for long. So if you want a top-quality air fryer, you’d better grab this offer while it’s still hot. So if you're looking to save money on a top appliance, snap up this great Ninja air fryer deal while it’s still hot.

Ninja Ninja Dual Zone Air Fryer: was $179 now $99 at Ninjakitchen The Ninja Dual Zone air fryer comes with a decent 7-qt capacity, reaching a high temperature of 450 degrees F. Its Flexibasket allows you to use a divider to create two baskets, which are handy for cooking multiple dishes. It has six functions - Air Fry, Air Broil, Bake, Roast, Reheat and Dehydrate — making it ideal for daily cooking.

Air fryers have become a popular kitchen appliance in many households, known for quickly crisping and baking foods using very little oil. And in our Ninja Dual Zone Air Fryer review, it came up tops for being easy to use, versatile and offering speedy cooking with delicious results.

With its 7-quart capacity, it has enough space to cook up a family meal, and we were particularly impressed with the ‘Flexibasket’ divider. This separates it into two individual 3.5-quart cook zones to heat up food separately using different functions at different temperatures and times. Ideal for cooking up a holiday feast, without having to wait for dishes to cook in a single basket fryer.

Easy to operate with one-touch buttons , we cooked up tasty strip and filet steaks that were given a beautiful brown sear from the air broil option. While French fries came out crisp and golden with plenty of crunch. The results were impressive with great, crispy textures and delicious taste.

The Ninja Dual Zone air fryer will reduce the time spent in the kitchen, (just in time for the holidays), which makes this one of the best deals we’ve seen for a top air fryer right now. A bargain that can’t be missed.