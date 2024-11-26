9 best electric toothbrush deals from $39 — save up to 50% right now in Amazon's Black Friday sale

Black Friday brings some of the best electric toothbrush deals of the year, making it the perfect time to upgrade your dental care routine. Whether you're switching from manual or upgrading an older model, these discounts make premium features more accessible.

As someone who tests dental tech regularly, I can tell you that smart features and powerful cleaning modes really do make a difference to your oral health. From budget models like the Oral-B Pro 1000, to dentist-designed brushes like the SURI, these deals offer something for every budget and oral care need.

Top electric Toothbrush Deals

Oral-B Pro 1000: was $69 now $39 at Amazon The Oral-B Pro 1000 is a straightforward electric toothbrush that gets the job done. It has one cleaning mode and a timer to help brush for two minutes. The brush head rotates and pulses to remove plaque. One of the most affordable electric toothbrushes that doesn't compromise on cleaning power.

Laifen Wave : was $79 now $59 at Amazon Laifen brings some interesting innovation to electric brushing with the Wave. The oscillation combined with 66,000 vibrations per minute delivers thorough cleaning, while the brush heads keep things gentle. It has three preset cleaning modes and the 45-day battery life between charges is genuinely useful.

Oral-B iO3: was $99 now $59 at Amazon The Oral-B iO3 is a basic smart toothbrush that tracks brushing time and pressure. The round brush head does a good job at cleaning, and it comes with one replacement head. The pressure sensor helps prevent brushing too hard. At $40 off, it's a decent entry point into electric toothbrushes.

SURI Sustainable Toothbrush : was $116 now $87 at Amazon The Sustainable Toothbrush from SURI has changed how I think about electric toothbrushes. Beyond its sleek design and effective cleaning, the UV travel case is a game-changer — no more worrying about brush hygiene when traveling. Every detail feels considered, from the ergonomic handle to the sustainable materials. It's one of the best I've tested and at $87, it's an absolute steal.

FOREO ISSA 3 Bundle: was $156 now $89 at Amazon As someone with sensitive teeth, the ISSA 3 really helped with my electric toothbrush anxiety. It feels more like a manual brush but with the benefits of electric cleaning — perfect for those making the switch. The soft silicone bristles are gentle yet effective, improving oral hygiene without irritation. And the added tongue and cheek cleaner is a nice touch.

Oral-B Genius X : was $199 now $99 at Amazon The Oral-B Genius Electric X Toothbrush is a dental care powerhouse. It features advanced position detection technology to ensure complete coverage of all areas of your mouth. The smart pressure sensor with visual feedback guides optimal brushing pressure, protecting your gums from over-brushing. It also has six cleaning modes.

Oral-B iO5: was $149 now $99 at Amazon Oral-B's smart toothbrush combines effective cleaning with useful tech that actually helps. The pressure sensor alerts you if you're brushing too hard, while five modes let you customize your clean. The app might be overkill, but the real value is in the powerful motor and redesigned brush head that leaves teeth feeling professionally cleaned.

Oral-B iO7 : was $219 now $119 at Amazon The iO7 has more features than the iO3, including a display that shows brushing time and different cleaning modes. The pressure sensor uses lights to show if you're brushing too hard or just right.