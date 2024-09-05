7 student cleaning essentials for a fresher dorm

As students prepare for university life, packing the right cleaning supplies often takes a back seat to selecting the best student computer, or browsing the best back to school styles. However, maintaining a clean living space is crucial for health, productivity, and overall well-being in cramped dorm rooms or shared flats.



While some students might be eager to explore AI tools to boost learning and productivity to support their time at university, they shouldn't overlook the basics of cleanliness. A tidy environment can significantly contribute to academic success and mental clarity.

This guide outlines seven essential cleaning tips that will help students keep their new living spaces hygienic and comfortable — making the transition to university life smoother. From all-purpose cleaners to laundry solutions, these products are compact, efficient, and perfect for student accommodation.

1. All-purpose cleaner (Image: © Shutterstock) As a student, an all-purpose cleaner is an essential item in your cleaning toolkit. When selecting one, you have two main options to consider. If you enjoy a fresh scent while cleaning, choose a fragranced cleaner to give your room a pleasant aroma.

Alternatively, if you prefer a neutral smell or have sensitivities to fragrances, opt for a fragrance-free version. Look for spray bottles (or wipes) that can tackle surfaces from desks to doorknobs.

Mrs Meyer's Clean Day All-Purpose Cleaner Spray: was $7 now $4 @ Amazon

Made with essential oils and plant-derived ingredients, this freshens any surface and leaves behind a fresh basil scent that's ideal for any dorm.

2. Disinfectant wipes (Image: © Shutterstock) Disinfectant wipes are great for wiping down shared surfaces frequently to reduce the risk of illness in close-quarter living. Keep a pack handy for daily use on high-touch areas like light switches, keyboards, and shared bathroom surfaces.

These wipes are also great for quick cleanups before impromptu study groups or visits from new friends.

3. Hand soap (Image: © Pablo Cuadra/Getty ) Opt for a moisturizing formula to encourage frequent hand washing without drying out skin. Choose a pump bottle for easy access, and consider a refillable option to reduce plastic waste.

Regular hand washing is one of the best defenses against the spread of germs in communal living spaces.

4. Laundry detergent pods (Image: © Shutterstock) Pods make laundry simpler for busy students and prevent overuse of detergent. They're compact, mess-free, and perfect for shared laundry facilities.

Look for gentle, all-temperature formulas suitable for various fabric types to handle everything from gym clothes to delicate sweaters.

Dawn Platinum Powerwash Dish Spray + 3 Refills: $18 @ Amazon

These XL pods are twice the size of usual detergent pods, and a pack of 45 for just $18 will keep you going for awhile.

5. Dish soap (Image: © Shutterstock) A bottle of concentrated dish soap helps keep shared kitchen areas and personal dishes clean. Choose a grease-cutting formula that works well in both hot and cold water. This will come in handy for everything from washing coffee mugs to cleaning reusable water bottles.

6. Toilet paper (Image: © Pexels) Pack a few rolls to ensure comfort upon arrival, as some accommodations may not provide this initially. Also, consider buying in bulk with roommates to save money and storage space.

7. Microfiber cloths (Image: © Shutterstock) Microfiber cloths are versatile, washable, and highly effective for cleaning various surfaces. They're excellent for dusting, wiping down surfaces, and even cleaning electronic devices.

Unlike paper towels, these cloths are reusable, making them a more environmentally friendly and cost-effective choice for students. After use, simply wash them with your regular laundry and they're ready to use again, reducing waste and saving money in the long run.

HOMEXCEL Microfiber Cleaning Cloth: was $12 now $6 @ Amazon

This 51% discount on microfiber cleaning cloths is a fantastic saving for a pack of 12. These cloths will clean just about everything in your dorm, and this multi-colored set will allow you to color-code depending on the task.

