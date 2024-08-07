21 best back to school styles for college students 2024

While most people think of back to school sales as stocking up on classroom supplies and dorm decor, my mind goes straight to shopping for clothes! There's nothing quite like starting a new school year with a fresh wardrobe. And fortunately, I've put together a guide to some of the most stylish and comfortable first day (and beyond) fits.

From athleisure sets and joggers to jeans and sneakers, there are tons of great back to school styles on the market for teens and college students. Top brands like Abercrombie, Nike, Lululemon and Patagonia are flaunting their latest apparel and shoe styles — and we are absolutely here for it!

Check out my 21 favorite back to school outfits that are perfect for campus, class and everything in between.

Back to school apparel

Everyday Soft Crewneck T-shirt 9 (Men's): $9 @ Gap

This simple crewneck t-shirt will be a staple in your back to school wardrobe. Available in a variety of different colors, the comfortable shirt features a straight, easy fit and matches just about any outfit.

AUTOMET Sweatshirts Half Zip (Women's): was $52 now $19 @ Amazon

If you're hoping to snag the Lululemon Scuba hoodie but don't want to pay full price, this Amazon dupe is the next best thing — and it's a quarter of the price. I personally own both the Amazon version and the Lululemon version and there really isn't much of a difference when it comes to the look and style. I would say that the Amazon version is a tad less soft, but that's to be expected with the significantly lower price. The sweatshirt comes in a variety of colors and is perfect for wearing while walking to class on cool mornings. Click the on-page coupon to get this price.

CRZ YOGA Butterluxe Athletic Romper (Women's): $36 @ Amazon

It doesn't get much cuter and more comfortable than this buttery-soft romper. Designed for yoga, exercise, leisure and everything in between, you'll love sporting the one piece that is super stretchy and has adjustable straps for a custom fit. The romper comes in a plethora of neutral and vibrant colors.

Abercrombie YPB Unlined Polo Mini Dress (Women's): $60 @ Abercrombie

Sophisticated style meets ultimate comfort when it comes to this mini polo dress. It's made of active wear material and has sweat-wicking qualities — but it's still cute enough to wear to class, out to dinner and everywhere in between. The dress is stretchy, super comfortable and easy to throw on.

The North Face Cyclone Wind Hoodie (Men's): was $85 now $63 @ REI

No college student wants to walk to class in the wind and rain, but when it does happen, at least you'll be protected by this stylish, lightweight hoodie. Constructed from The North Face's Windwall fabric — ripstop polyester treated with a Durable Water Repellant (DWR) — it is highly wind-resistant and should also keep you dry in light precipitation and survive minor abrasions and scuffs.

Vuori Kore Short (Men's): $68 @ Vuori

Simple to slip on for your work out or heading out to class, these versatile shorts are ready for anything. They feature a classic, athletic fit and fall just above the knee. They also have a convenient and breathable, boxer-brief liner.

Lululemon Steady State Crew (Men's): was $98 now from $69 @ Lululemon

You can't beat a classic crew sweater, and this one not only comes in a variety of colors, but it's also nice and relaxed. Pair it with some joggers to wear to class, or wear jeans and head out for the night.

Patagonia Better Sweater® 1/4-Zip Fleece (Men's): from $82 @ Patagonia

This 1/4 zip pullover is a wardrobe staple, whether you're heading out to class or taking a weekend hike with friends. We also love the stand-up collar to keep your neck cozy. The half zip comes in a variety of different colors and patterns.

Abercrombie 4-Pack Essential Rib Tops (Women's): $90 @ Abercrombie

At $22 per shirt, this pack of tanks and t-shirts will be staples in your everyday wardrobe and is totally worth the purchase. You'll love the feel of these soft and simple to throw on tops. They're also ribbed, giving them a 90s look and vibe.

Nike Tech Fleece Joggers (Men's): was $125 now $80 @ Nike

These comfortable joggers are ideal for the gym or lounging at home. The Tech Fleece bottoms are also impressively warm and soft, with a zipper pocket too. Get an additional 25% off with code "SPORT25" at checkout.

Levi's Ribcage Wide Leg Jeans (Women's): $98 @ Levi's

You can't go wrong with a classic pair of Levi's jeans — and this pair features the tailored, leggy look of the '70s and a '90s-inspired super high rise waist. They're trendy and comfortable, making them the perfect timeless pair of jeans to have in your closet.

Lululemon Groove Nulu Super-High-Rise Flared Pant (Women's): $118 @ Lululemon

For hitting the gym, yoga studio and even the classroom, these flared leggings feature Lululemon's soft, Nulu fabric. They're versatile, ultra soft and are ideal for all day comfort. It's worth noting that this style, in particular, features a 32.5-inch inseam, making it a better fit for taller buyers.

Lululemon ABC Classic-Fit Trouser (Men's): $128 @ Lululemon

Crisp, smooth and slightly stretchy, these trousers create a polished look that's actually comfortable. You can dress them down for class or dress them up for a night on the town. They're also perfectly acceptable office attire for potential interviews or internships.

Back to school shoes

Crocs Classic Graphic Clogs (Unisex): was $54 now from $23 @ Amazon

These classic clogs come in a range of graphic prints. They're made of Croslite foam that's supportive and breathable. You can get these printed with flowers, dice, strawberries, kiwis and more. If you're not loving this look for walking around campus, they're a great dorm shower shoe option, as well.

Adidas Breaknet Sleek Sneaker (Women's): was $65 now from $39 @ Amazon

These Adidas sneakers are a solid choice for casual wear. Reviewers love them for their comfortable Cloudform cushioned midsoles and simple, stylish looks. They match everything and are pretty much a must-buy.

Birkenstock Arizona Essentials (Unisex): $45 @ Birkenstock

Ideal for slipping on and scooting to the cafeteria, these Birkenstocks are lightweight and flexible. Unlike traditional leather Birkenstock, this pair is made of waterproof material. They're also a fraction of the price. I own a pair of these Birkenstocks and have gotten a crazy amount of use out of them this summer, from walking around the city to lounging by the pool.

Hey Dude Wally Canvas Sneaker (Men's): was $64 now from $39 @ Amazon

Elevate any outfit with these sneakers that are perfect for running errands, going on casual walks and even having picnics in the park. The durable slip-ons keep your feet covered and comfy during all your fun in the sun.

Allbirds Men's Tree Runners (Men's): $98 @ Allbirds

These cushioned sneakers are designed for everyday use and casual walks, so they're ideal if you want to head outside for a stroll during the milder months. They're made from sustainable materials, and the laces come from recycled plastic.

Nike Dunk Low Retro SE (Men's): was $125 now $74@ Nike

One of the most iconic shoes ever, these low-profile versions of the basketball classics are padded and breathable so you can wear them all day. Note: Use coupon "SPORT25" at checkout to get this price.

Ugg Tazz (Women's): $130 @ Ugg

From hanging out around the dorms to keeping your feet warm from the outdoor elements, these platform slippers are the comfy clogs you've been waiting for. Not to mention, they're insanely popular among teens and college kids. I will admit that I have a pair that I never take off in the cooler months. They're extremely comfortable, stylish and match pretty much everything.