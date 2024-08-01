How to remove limescale from your shower glass — get a streak-free shine

Keeping your shower glass sparkling clean can be a constant battle, especially when limescale builds up. This chalky, white substance forms when hard water evaporates, leaving behind stains that can make your bathroom look unpleasant. Preventing limescale in your shower is ideal, but once it's there, removal becomes necessary.

While you might have seen the popular TikTok lemon hack for dealing with limescale, it's not always the most effective method for larger areas like shower glass. And if you're wondering how to clean a shower head, the process is similar but requires some additional steps.



In this guide, we'll focus on restoring your shower glass to its original shine by removing the hard water stains. With the right approach and a bit of elbow grease, you can tackle this common household nuisance effectively and maintain a pristine bathroom.

What you'll need

White vinegar or limescale remover

A spray bottle

A soft cloth or sponge

A squeegee

Protective gloves

Lemon and baking soda (optional)

1. Prepare the cleaning solution (Image: © Shutterstock) Before you begin, gather all the necessary materials you need. If using vinegar, mix equal parts white vinegar and warm water in a spray bottle. For stubborn buildup, you can use undiluted vinegar.

If you prefer a product for removing limescale on showerglass, follow the manufacturer's instructions for dilution and application.

2. Apply the solution (Image: © Future) Put on your protective gloves, then generously spray the cleaning solution onto the affected areas of your shower glass. Make sure to cover all the limescale-encrusted spots. Let the solution sit for about 15 minutes to allow it to break down the mineral deposits.

3. Remedies for stubborn spots (Image: © Shutterstock) For particularly stubborn limescale, cut a lemon in half and dip the cut side in baking soda. Rub this directly on the affected areas, allowing the citric acid and abrasive texture to work together. Let it sit for 15-30 minutes,

For larger areas, you can make a paste with lemon juice and baking soda, apply it to the glass and let it sit.

4. Scrub gently (Image: © Future) Using a soft cloth or sponge, gently scrub the glass in circular motions. Pay extra attention to areas with heavy limescale buildup. Avoid using abrasive materials like steel wool, as these can scratch the glass surface.

5. Rinse thoroughly (Image: © Shutterstock) After scrubbing, rinse the glass thoroughly with warm water. You can use the shower head or a bucket of water to ensure all the cleaning solution and loosened limescale are washed away.

6. Squeegee and dry (Image: © Future) Use a squeegee to remove excess water from the glass, working from top to bottom in overlapping strokes. Finally, buff the glass with a clean, dry microfiber cloth to achieve a streak-free finish.

Shower glass isn't the only area that needs attention in your bathroom — this one thing we forget to clean in the bathroom could be bad for you so stay vigilant. For easier maintenance, try these cleaning hacks that will save you time and effort. d if you're looking to add a touch of nature to your freshly cleaned space, consider plants that thrive in bathrooms.