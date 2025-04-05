58% of Americans make this common lawn mowing mistake — experts share how to do it right

As temperatures warm up, it's the perfect time to enjoy the outdoors, and get on with essential lawn care upkeep. And if you want to relax or host backyard gatherings on one of the best grills, you’ll want to make sure your grass looks amazing this summer.

But while lawn care may seem simple enough to do, you might be guilty of making one of these lawnmower mistakes.

According to a recent survey by Tractor Supply Co, there is one common mistake that an astonishing 58% of Americans make when cutting their lawn.

The survey was carried out on 1,028 homeowners to find out just how well prepared they are when it comes to their lawn care habits — and it turns out the majority are not!

Common lawn care mistakes include not knowing the best time to water your lawn, knowing how to deal with weeding properly, and can’t identify grass type.

So what exactly is the one essential task that over half of American homeowners are getting so wrong?

Mowing grass in the wrong direction

Mowing lawn (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Did you know that there is a "right" direction to cut your grass? If you had no idea, you’re not the only one.

We all have our mowing technique, but experts say we must never cut grass in the same direction every time. In fact, there is a correct technique to ensure healthier, greener grass.

For the first week cut your lawn horizontally, from left to right, while on the second week, you should mow diagonally from bottom left to right.

The third week mow vertically from left to right and the fourth, diagonally from right to left.

Mowing direction from survey (Image credit: Tractor Supply Survey)

This will prevent the "bending over" of the grass blades to create that lush and healthier lawn. Ideally, you need the grass blades to stand up, but if you find that your grass is starting to bend over horizontally, run a light rake over the lawn before mowing.

And if you want to go further, you can learn how to stripe your lawn. Not only will it give the illusion that it’s bigger, but will make an impression for guests.

When is the best time to water your lawn?

Watering lawn with sprinklers (Image credit: Shutterstock)

In addition, almost 50% of Americans didn’t know that the best time to water their lawn is in the morning — before 10am.

Experts state that if you water during a hot, sunny afternoon, you can lose up to 30% of the water to evaporation. Which is a waste of both water and effort!

Whether you use a sprinkler or a hose, watering your lawn at the right time is crucial, and can make all the difference between a healthy lawn and a waterlogged one, full of disease.

Alternatively, a lawn which lacks water will soon dry out and die, so this balance is essential.

If you have no other option but to water your lawn later in the day, it’s best to stick to watering between 4-6pm. At least this gives it a good chance to dry out and recover before the sun sets.

Other top lawn care challenges

Weed control (43%)

Not enough time (36%)

Grass dying or browning (32%)

Maintaining or landscaping (31%)

Pet waste (21%)