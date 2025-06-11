Why you should be leaving grass clippings on your lawn after mowing — you’ll be surprised

Now that summer is here, it's the ideal time to get out the mower, and make sure your lush lawn is in top-notch shape and condition.

Be it regular maintenance, or achieving that perfectly striped lawn, you’ll be left with the inevitable chore of collecting grass clippings after mowing.

And while bagging up piles for disposal or composting seems like the obvious solution, you might just want to save yourself the time, and start leaving clippings on your lawn. Yes, you’ve heard right!

As lazy as it sounds, there are surprising benefits from just leaving your grass clippings after mowing. Once they start to decompose, this will ensure your lawn benefits from its rich source of organic minerals and nutrients.

Plus, this is a far more eco-friendly method, and reduces waste.

So after you finish mowing, here are three reasons why you should simply leave your grass clippings where they are.

1. Can add moisture to your lawn

A close up of grass covered in water droplets (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you can’t keep on top of watering your lawn regularly, especially during a heatwave, grass clippings can help do the trick.

According to experts, grass clippings are made up of about 85% water, and as they decompose, this can add moisture back into the soil.

What’s more, allowing the grass clippings to get to work reduces the amount of watering time needed.

If you’re using sprinklers or a hose however, be sure to water at the right times of day to ensure your lawn is really benefiting and stays healthy.

2. Grass clippings strengthens lawn and soil

A hand touching the grass in the yard (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Another key benefit is that mulched clippings can strengthen grass and soil, making the ideal, natural fertilizer.

Essential nutrients include phosphorus, nitrogen, and potassium — all of which are required for a healthy lawn.

What’s more, this natural (and free) fertilizer also means you don’t have to spend a fortune on commercial fertilizer sprays or products.

Grass clippings of one inch or shorter will easily reach the soil surface of the lawn, and can decompose faster.

It’s advisable to rake up and spread out any wet clumps evenly, to prevent thick layers from smothering and damaging your lawn.

3. Prevents weed growth

Someone removing weeds (Image credit: Shutterstock)

It’s always a challenge when it comes to getting rid of weeds from your lawn, and instead of chemicals, you might want a more natural solution.

Grass clippings are a great weed barrier, and a preventative measure in your yard.

Essentially, your decomposing mulched grass will create a layer over the soil under the healthy grass blades.

This suppresses unsightly weed growth from taking root in your yard, and also regulates soil temperature.

For extra protection, grass clippings can also be used as mulch around your garden and borders.

Before you spread around your yard, ensure you dry your clippings in the sun for a day or so.

And never use clippings that have been treated with chemicals or other herbicides.

For more top tips, check out these 7 ways to remove weeds from your patio, or you could banish dandelions on your lawn by pouring this free liquid on it.