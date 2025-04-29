Your curtains could be hiding allergens and even pests — here's how to clean them

It's that time of year again, when the sun starts to shine and the flowers start to bloom. Unfortunately, it's also the time when hay fever returns, affecting those who suffer from it — myself included.

Pollen is a tricky thing to spot and it only takes a little to trigger symptoms like itchy, sore eyes and sneezing. Since it comes from flowering plants, you'd think that being inside would make it better. Unfortunately, pollen is pretty clever at getting inside your home, as are other allergens, including pests.

Even when you've cleaned your home top to bottom, following top cleaning tips to reduce pollen in your home, you may still find that allergy and hay fever symptoms are appearing. Why? Well, the culprit could be your curtains.

Here's what could be hiding in your curtains

(Image credit: Getty)

Hanging curtains in your home helps with insulation during the colder months, and blocking out light in the warmer ones. But as they hang there, they also begin to gather dust and particles brought in from outside.

For allergy sufferers, there's risk of pet dander, dust mites, mould spores, and — during the sunnier months — pollen. As well as triggering unwanted symptoms, this can also affect the indoor air quality in your home. So, targeting them is key.

When it comes to pollen and hay fever in particular, we have our windows open a lot more when it's hot outside and, as such, curtains become a great hiding place for pollen to settle.

How to clean them

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

To give your curtains a good clean and rid them of allergens, there's a variety of different methods including vacuuming, washing (by machine or hand), and steam cleaning. It depends on what material your curtains are made out of as to which method of cleaning will work best for you.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fortunately, while hay fever is at its worst in the hotter seasons, it's also a perfect time to complete this important task.

Cleaning expert Joyce French at HomeHow.co.uk says: "Over time, curtains can collect a large amount of dust and debris. Spring and summer are ideal times for cleaning them as we are less in need of extra insulation, and they can be hung out to dry on the line for that perfect fresh scent."

As mentioned, you'll need to determine what type of material your curtains are — not all of them will go in your washing machine.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Joyce adds: "Many curtains are not washing machine-friendly, so they will be best cleaned with a damp cloth or a steamer. Handheld steamers are also a great way to spruce them up whilst they are still hanging on the rod in between your spring/summer airings."

Fortunately, you can check the care label for instructions on whether they can survive the washing machine. And, as Joyce said, there's other methods that'll help.

If your curtains are machine washable, you should be careful to run them through on a delicate cycle with cold water and a mild detergent. It's recommended to do this every few months, but you might want to do it more over the summer.

The quickest way to clean your curtains though is by vacuuming them. Using the soft brush attachment, you'll be able to work along the curtains on both sides from top to bottom to remove any dust and pollen hiding in them.

Bissell Steam Shot: $49.99 at Amazon This handheld portable steam cleaner is perfect for multiple different cleaning tasks around your home — including cleaning your curtains. With a 16-foot cord and 300ml tank that'll give you 10 minutes of continuous steam, you'll be able to tackle your curtains without having to replug and recharge. Plus, it only uses water, making it safe around kids and pets.

Another great way to rid your curtains of pollen is by steam cleaning them. To do this at home, you'll need a hand-held steamer.

Using the upholstery attachment, gently move the steamer up and down the fabric slowly, holding it a few inches away and not in direct contact.

This is the perfect method if you don't want to take your curtains down off their railing. But it's important to note, that steaming lifts the dirt and debris from your curtains, so you'll want to vacuum underneath afterward to make sure you've removed all the hard-to-spot pollen and dust from your home.