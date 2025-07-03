This trending cooling fan hack is actually ‘dangerous’ — according to an expert

As the temperatures rise, staying cool in our homes during a heatwave can become a challenge.

This is especially the case if you don’t have one of the best smart air conditioners, or your AC has suddenly stopped blowing cold air.

And so it isn’t any wonder why many people are resorting to clever, DIY fan hacks in a bid to beat the heat without AC and keep comfortable, especially at night.

Social media and TikTok videos are full of unusual tips and tricks claiming to make a room feel cooler, and gaining millions of views.

However, while there are simple ones such as the bizarre viral cooling fan hack of pointing your fan towards the window, experts reveal a trending, heatwave hack that you should never do.

So if you want to avoid the risk of electric shock, avoid this ‘dangerous’ cooling fan hack at all costs!

Shark FlexBreeze Pro Mist Fan: $199 at Amazon Shark's FlexBreeze Pro Mist is Shark's smartest cooling fan yet. It offers immense versatility, with a portable design (complete with carry handle and even a bag) and can also be converted to a freestanding fan. It's also rechargeable, and features a removable misting attachment for next-level cooling.

Never put damp or frozen towels on top of fans

Yes, you heard right — it’s a thing! People on TikTok have actually been freezing their towels or draping damp towels on top of their electric cooling fans.

The whole idea is to create a DIY AC unit from the fan producing chilled air into the room — rather than spending a fortune.

And while this might sound like a clever idea (in theory), experts warn this is a dangerous hack to be avoided.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

“Water and electricity don’t mix,” states Luke Osborne, technical director at Electrical Safety First. “Anything that is frozen will eventually melt and a towel will potentially drench your fan in water.

This water risks not only coming into contact with the motor but any surrounding plug sockets and will really increase the risk of an electric shock. Much like other ineffective hacks, a frozen towel won’t offer enough energy to cool down a room.”

Another hack that has gone viral is to attach frozen bottles of water to the back of fans to circulate cooler air around their room.

“This ‘hack’ is not only dangerous but ineffective too,” adds Osborne.

“The frozen bottles of water will inevitably melt, creating condensation on the outside of the bottle. This will create water droplets that risk coming into contact with the motor of the fan, increasing your risk of electric shock.

You’re also adding weight to your fan that it’s not designed to handle, which may put unnecessary stress on your fans motor and risk damaging your device.

Whilst you may find you get a few seconds of relief, this hack is pointless in that it won’t supply enough cold air to reduce the temperature across a room.”

Top tips for cooling down a room

Fan pointing out of the window (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you want to be on the safe side, there are other simple ways on how to cool down your living room without AC.

An easy (and free) method is to rearrange furniture away from the windows to allow air to circulate more freely throughout the room. Or you can create a cross-breeze by placing one fan facing inward on the side where cooler air is entering, and another facing outward on the opposite side to push warm air out.

“Create a cross wind by opening windows on opposite sides of the house, especially in the evenings when the outside temperatures will be cooler.

Keep your curtains and blinds closed during the day. Your first thought might be to open the windows, but in doing so, you’ll only let the hot air inside. Ensuring your room remains shaded can help to keep inside temperatures down.”