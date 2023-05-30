I boosted my workouts using the Fiit 2.0 fitness tracker — here’s my verdict 

At Tom’s Guide, our fitness team loves testing new and emerging tech. So, when we heard the #1 rated fitness app Fiit had partnered with the smart-wearable tech brand Prevayl, we couldn’t wait to get hands-on with the collaboration’s next-generation Fiit tracker 2.0.

I headed to Fiit HQ to train with the team and get sweating with their latest wearable. I’m no stranger to Fiit workouts — the app is currently the leading interactive hybrid fitness platform in the UK — and they boast an impressive library of gym and home workouts, whether you prefer the treadmill, spin classes or full-body dumbbell programs.

We’ve sweated with some of the best fitness trackers on the market, but how did this collaboration fare? Here’s what happened when I tested the Fiit tracker 2.0 powered by Prevayl and why it’s already a staple for my varied workout regime.

(Image credit: Sam Hopes)

What is the FIIT tracker 2.0 fitness tracker?

Like most fitness trackers, the Fiit tracker monitors your heart rate, calorie burn, distance and even reps during strength classes. In partnership with Prevayl, the goal was to create an affordable wearable that deep dives into performance insights to support anyone with their fitness goals.

According to the team, the tech is the ‘most accurate way to track progress,’ with real-time insights into performance data. The tracker comes in a bundle, including the Prevayl sensor and Fiit x Prevayl chest strap. The sensor slots into the chest strap to accurately capture biodata from the user’s body, translating to real-time on-screen live heart rate on the Fiit app. It’s currently compatible with 1,500 workouts on Fiit by connecting the sensor to the app. You can then receive live metrics and trackable stats and connect with relevant compatible cardio equipment, including Assault Fitness.

This is Prevayl’s latest partnership with a major fitness brand. According to Fiit’s managing director James Charalambous, “the Prevayl sensor offers best-in-class sampling technology, engineered to be the most accurate form of tracking, as verified by Bournemouth University.” The tracker leverages clinical-grade ECG sensor technology.

The Fiit tracker is compatible with the Prevayl and Fiit apps available on iOS and Android, and the tracker retails at £65/ $55. You can also connect with compatible apps such as Strava.

I boosted my workouts using the Fiit 2.0 fitness tracker — here’s my verdict

(Image credit: Sam Hopes)

I spent a morning with the Fiit tracker 2.0, and here’s what I loved.

It’s comfortable

I've spent many workouts battling and wriggling against poorly fitted chest strap heart rate monitors.

This is the first chest strap heart rate monitor I’ve worn that doesn’t slip during workouts, and I found it super supportive and refreshing to train with. Trust me, I actively tried to get this thing to budge, but even during bicycle crunches and devil’s press — it stayed put.

A great fit is paramount if you plan to wear a chest strap wearable; it helps provide more accurate data and prevents the user from disrupting a workout to readjust it.

It's accurate

By teaming up with Prevayl, Fiit content integrates with Prevayl’s hardware and tracking capabilities. I jumped into a 30-minute hybrid dumbbell and treadmill workout with the team at Fiit HQ to put this tracker through its paces.

To get started, I downloaded the app, set up a profile and connected with the tracker. Once calibrated, I synced my smartphone to the main studio screen, which brought up my dashboard during the workout.

The Prevayl sensor features a built-in accelerometer, which tracks movements and reps during exercises like squats and lunges with frightening accuracy. During different phases of the workout, your instructor might ask you to focus on max reps, calories or distance and the metrics clock up right in front of your eyes in real time.

There’s nowhere to hide — especially when your smartphone is connected to a giant screen.

It's motivating

The Fiit tracker gives users access to Games mode, so we competed against each other on a live leaderboard to test the feature. You can also invite mates to classes if you’re feeling sociable.

I found myself instantly competitive, hitting strength exercises and the treadmill harder and harder to reach as many reps and calories as possible against the team. After 30 minutes, I hit the deck far more exhausted than I would’ve done training alone.

(Image credit: Sam Hopes)

Granted, I’m guilty of working out with my ego, but the function is genuinely engaging and motivating, especially if (like me) you need a leg-up here and there. But most importantly, wearing a tracker keeps you accountable to yourself, helping you set goals and push your boundaries during more testing workouts as you watch your stats changing in real-time.

You can track progress easily

The tracker sends your metrics to the Fiit app, which stores every workout and logs your progress. From the dashboard, I could view my heart rate data, total calorie burn and other stats in the summary view, which is helpful for anyone who enjoys goal setting and crunching the numbers afterward.

It offers variety

Fiit were already harnessing the powers of at-home online fitness tech before the pandemic forced the fitness industry to evolve, so they’ve been miles ahead for some time, and the content just proves it. Partner this with an intuitive and easy-to-use fitness tracker, and it just hit the gold standard in my eyes.

The tracker allows users to delve into their metrics in a way often reserved for professional athletes. You can head to Prevayl’s app for these in-depth health insights, including the BodyCheck recovery and readiness feature and FitnessCheck, which accurately determines your maximum heart rate recovery — designed to help you understand current health and fitness levels.

Moreover, the Female Athlete function offers a unique guide for women to train for their menstrual cycle. If you’ve already synced to apps like Oura and Natural Cycles — this feature is a must-try, and the tracker metrics can help you map patterns throughout your cycle.

Verdict

It’s worth noting that the Prevail app doesn’t connect with the Fiit app yet, but the integration is due later this year. For any workouts outside of the Fiit workouts (outdoor runs or bike rides, for example), users must download the Prevayl app for tracking insights, daily training advice, heart rate zone and training load.

That aside, any fitness tracker that can count my reps for me gets a thumbs up — and it’s a solid yes from me. The Fiit tracker 2.0 has made it into my training regime alongside the Oura ring to keep me on track with my health and fitness.

