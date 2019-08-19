Alienware Launches Massive OLED Gaming Monitor and I Want It

Now that I’ve made my first OLED TV purchase, I’m trying to get as much OLED into my house as humanly possible. And if my budget can stand it, the Alienware 55 OLED Gaming Monitor might be next on my acquisition list. Available for $3,999.99 starting September 30, the 4K UHD OLED monitor delivers sublime color, low refresh rates and a snazzy design language that would look great in just about any gaming den.

Design

(Image credit: Future)

Outfitted in Lunar White, the Alienware 55 OLED monitor looks exquisite. Though Dell has yet to release dimensions, the monitor looks really slim and offers a fair amount of ports along the back to hook up a desktop, console or two and a few peripherals. It also has built-in speakers optimized with Waves Maxx audio software.

And true to brand, there are strategically-placed LED for color customization via Alienware’s Command Center software. Although it’s is definitely the size of a television, due to its lack of a TV tuner, it’s classified as a monitor. But just like a TV , it comes with a remote control to control various features such as the lighting.

Oh my OLED!

And while the monitor’s rear is nice, it’s really all about that beautiful 4K OLED panel with its 120-Hertz variable refresh rate. And those who own an AMD-powered system or console should see even smoother results thanks to the monitor’s integrated AMD Radeon FreeSync technology. As far as color reproduction, Alienware is claiming 98.5% of DCI-P3 color coverage.

Playing a little bit of World of Warcraft, I was immediately taken with the rich violets of a fantasy pet and the turquoise accents surging through its muscles with every move. And while running around a hub looked nice, I’m eager to put the 0.5-millisecond response time to the test with a fast-paced shooter like Borderlands 3 or Destiny 2 . My wallet however, not so much.

The Legend of Aurora

(Image credit: Future)

Alienware’s Aurora line of gaming PCs is becoming legendary. Available starting August 20 at $969, Alienware’s compact desktop has gotten a stunning new look that doesn’t skimp on power. I had a chance to demo the intergalactic looker and the system plays as good as it looks.

Design

(Image credit: Future)

Goodbye Epic, hello Legend. Following the lead of the Alienware m15 and m17 , the Aurora has transitioned from the company’s Epic design with its many edgy angles to the more refined Legend design which is all curves and subtlety. Up close it looks like an exploratory pod you’d see in a sci-fi movie, bringing hopes of peace and understanding. It also kind of looks like one of the sentry bots in the Portal series. Either way, it’s a slick looking case. While the Aurora is available in Dark Side of the Moon, I prefer the system in the Lunar Light color scheme.

Specs

(Image credit: Future)

The Aurora offers a cadre of powerful specs including a 9th Gen Intel processor and the latest Nvidia graphics cards. And in case you ever need to upgrade, the sides of the desktop slide off, and the fans swing out, giving you easy, unfettered access to the system’s interior. The redesigned mid-tower also boast improved airflow directing air through the front panel of the case directing it out the rear.

Bottom Line

Alienware is making a major play for your living room/gaming space. The 55 OLED Gaming Monitor is a TV in all but name. Even better, it's has 4K OLED panel that promises vivid color and sharp detail. And with the FreeSync software both the refresh rate and latency should be low. However, nearly $4,000 is a budget killer. But when paired with the redesigned Alienware Aurora with its sleek new looks and powerful performance, Alienware might just be on to something.