PC Gaming Show returns with more than 50 games — here’s how to watch

The PC Gaming Show has become a key event for fans of the best Steam games to check out on an annual basis, and this year marks nearly a decade since the first show broadcast at E3 back in 2015. Rest in peace, E3...

On a cheerier note, the latest PC Gaming Show airs this summer and will be jam packed with glimpses at over 50 new PC games, and you can view it live on Sunday, June 9 at 1 p.m. PDT / 4 p.m. EDT, while UK viewers can tune in at 9 p.m. BST and those in central Europe at 10 p.m. CEST. The show will be broadcast on Twitch, YouTube, X, Steam and Bilibili.

This PC gaming celebration has continued to grow every year, with an astonishing 13 million viewers tuning to watch last summer’s event. The latest edition of the PC Gaming Show will include world premieres, interviews with key developers and exclusive announcements as it showcases over 50 PC titles coming in 2024 and beyond.

Indeed, the event has become so popular it spawned a winter spin-off last year, called the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted. This was a showcase that counted down the most eagerly awaited upcoming best PC games chosen by over 70 industry experts.

Here’s what PC Gaming Show’s Editorial Director Jake Tucker has to say about the upcoming extravaganza: “A lot has changed in PC gaming since our first show in 2015, it’s more mainstream, more popular than ever, and each year brings new breakout hits. I’m excited to take the helm on a show I’ve loved for years and can’t wait to share a host of great games with our audience this summer. Expect some big reveals, new content for your favourite games and a celebration of what’s been a golden decade for PC games.”

If you’re a streamer or content creator who is interested in partnering with the PC Gaming Show, you can complete this form. You’ll then be sent a press kit, visual assets for your steam and info on how to get the most from co-streaming the PC Gaming Show.

For more details and the latest updates in the build up to the show be sure to check out pcgamingshow.com and follow PC Gamer on X, formerly known as Twitter.

