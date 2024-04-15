Ikea’s new gaming furniture has more of a comfy vibe than a geeked-out command center

By Scott Younker
published

Ikea’s new collection brings neutral colors and a simple design

Ikea branboll gaming chairs
(Image credit: Ikea)

With the upcoming Brännboll collection, Ikea is introducing a new line of gaming furniture that is meant to appeal even when the games are turned off. It’s a pleasing alternative to the usual aesthetic of gaming furniture.

To be frank, most gaming furniture has two looks: military-stealth chic or neon everything. If your style isn’t Cyberpunk 2077, then gaming-specific furniture isn’t really a fit. 

Ikea’s collection features 20 versatile items, a nice counterpoint to their ASUS Republic of Gamers collection from 2021, which was all black and geometric.

Ikea branboll gaming tray

(Image credit: Ikea)

The Brännboll line features desks, chairs, rugs, tables and storage solutions. If you’ve ever owned Ikea furniture, this line focuses on the designs you’re used to from the Swedish company — pleasant, simple, and comfortable.

The collection's focus is on seating, which features a rocking-style chair, an armchair that unfolds into a lounger and an inflatable donut chair. Many of the pieces, including the armchair, are on castors, so you can move things around as you’d like.

The most interesting piece is a desk station with shelving and a foldable tabletop. It has integrated PC tower storage and cable management. When the doors are closed, it looks like a wardrobe. There’s a trend of Murphy beds to create more space in bedrooms, and this feels like a Murphy desk if you will.

Ikea branboll gaming desk setup

(Image credit: Ikea)

In looking at the images provided by Ikea, nothing jumps out as specifically a piece of furniture designed for gaming, except for the fact that people are holding ASUS Rog Ally consoles.

But then, that is the point. The bright colors and Scandinavian design are meant to easily integrate into most homes.

In a statement, Philip Dilé, a Product Design Developer at Ikea of Sweden, said, "With Brännboll, we are embracing the idea that gaming is for everyone and belongs everywhere in the home. It's about making it simple for people to create spaces that adapt to gaming, living, and everything in between.”

Ikea did not provide pricing for the Brännboll collection. However, we expect more information to come out before the line launches in September of this year.

Scott Younker
Scott Younker
West Coast Reporter

Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom's Guide. He covers all the tech news that comes across his desk. 

