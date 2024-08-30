The PS5 Pro price and launch date might have just leaked — here's what we know

The PlayStation 5 Pro is coming; we're almost 100% certain of this. The leaks have been coming fast and furious, with a new sketch and announcement window leaking recently.

A new leak emerged from an anonymous poster on 4chan claiming that the PS5 Pro will launch through a Sony blog post on September 9. Rather than having all the pomp and circumstance of a press event, it looks like Sony wants to keep things a little more low-key for its premium console. That's probably smart, as it will sell well regardless of how it's announced.

(Image credit: 4chan)

The promotional image shared by the leaker (seen above) also features a December 6, 2024, date on the bottom, which I assume is the release date for the console, with September 9 serving as the announcement, not the actual release.

The leak also revealed that Sony intends to release the Pro version of the PS5 in two different models — a Disc Edition that'll play physical games and a Digital Editon that won't. According to the leaker, the version without disc support will cost $599, and the one with a disc drive will go for $100 more than that version at $699.

Compared to the original PS5, that's $100 more, with the disc-less PS5 selling for $499 and the disc-based one selling for $599.

While the leak's validity can be questioned since it's from an anonymous person on a board, the information contained makes sense. Hitting the $100 price increase is logical, considering the Pro won't be a new console generation. Instead, it's just a graphically enhanced version of the existing console. We've also heard another leak citing an early September announcement window for the console, so this leak lines up there, too.

