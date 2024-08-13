This beloved classic Rockstar game could finally come to PC soon

While we wait for Grand Theft Auto 6 to come out next year (hopefully), there are still plenty of excellent titles to dive into from Rockstar's back catalog, one of which might finally be making its way from consoles to PC.

As spotted by our sister site, Tech Radar, the classic Red Dead Redemption might finally be making its PC debut. An updated PlayStation Store page for Red Dead Redemption was spotted by X/Twitter user Wario64.

The PS Store page shows a section with information that the PlayStation version of the game includes all of the Game of the Year edition content and all 2023 console version upgrades alongside "PC-specific enhancements."

The list includes increased resolution, multiple display support, improved frame rates and spatial surround sound.

The updated page read, "Featuring the complete single-player experiences of both games, including bonus content from the Game of the Year Edition, Red Dead Redemption features all of the 2023 console version upgrades plus PC-specific enhancements including support for increased resolutions and framerates, multiple displays, and other accessories, plus spatial surround sound."

Red Dead Redemption PC version teased on...PSN "Experience the epic western adventures that defined a generation — now on PC for the first time ever.""Featuring the complete single-player experiences of both games, including bonus content from the Game of the Year Edition,… pic.twitter.com/YiTNJNCUy6August 13, 2024

However, as of this writing, that entire section has been edited and instead reads, "Featuring the complete single-player experiences of both games, Red Dead Redemption also includes bonus content from the Game of the Year Edition and more."

This isn't the first time the notion of a PC version of Red Dead Redemption has leaked. In March, code was found in the Rockstar Launcher indicating that Red Dead was coming to PC, but again, nothing official from Rockstar has come out since then or now.

It's a surprising leak since Rockstar Games has yet to announce a PC port of the predecessor to the excellent Red Dead Redemption 2. You can expect Rockstar to announce the port on its social media if it is coming.

Red Dead Redemption 2 has been available on PC since 2019, launching a year after its console debut.

Beyond Red Dead Redemption, Rockstar is supposedly releasing Grand Theft Auto 6 next year, possibly in March, possibly as late as the Fall. So far, we know that it will launch on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S. However, a PC version has not been confirmed.

GTA 5 has been available on PC since 2015, two years after it launched on consoles. So, we expect a PC version of GTA 6 to appear eventually. Whether it is released alongside the console versions is still up in the air.