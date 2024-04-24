I'm furious that Rockstar scrapped 'James Bond Trevor' GTA 5 DLC

Well this is one piece of news I’m seriously salty over. Canadian character actor Steven Ogg has revealed Trevor Philips was going to get his own GTA 5 DLC where the sociopathic pilot would have been cast in the unlikely role as a “f**k up” government agent.

"Trevor was gonna be undercover — he works for the feds," Ogg revealed during a recent Q&A with his GTA co-stars Ned Luke and Shawn Fonteno that was first picked up by The Loadout (thanks, GamesRadar+ ).

Ogg — who has since used his breakout role in 2013’s sandbox smash hit as a platform to launch a successful TV career including roles in The Walking Dead, Better Call Saul and the BBC’s Boiling Point — had plenty to say about the 007-style Trevor that never quite materialized. “We did shoot some of that stuff with “James Bond” Trevor… he’s still kind of a f**k up, but he’s doing his best to pretend to be like [a secret agent],” said Ogg.

The runaway sales success of GTA Online and its paid-for Shark Card currency likely put paid to any single-player GTA 5 DLC, which was rumored to be on the cards for the longest time. Ogg admits developer Rockstar Games pulled the plug on his character’s wild-sounding expansion, despite the fact a fair amount of work seems to have been put into the project. “We shot some stuff and then it just disappeared and [Rockstar] never did it,” reveals Ogg.

Considering I’ve finished GTA 5’s campaign at least half a dozen times, it’s definitely a downer that one of the best open-world games ever made never got single-player DLC. This is a sandbox masterpiece I love so much, Steam tells me I’ve played the PC version alone for a fairly ludicrous 382.2 hours.

Meanwhile, as plans for single-player DLC were seemingly being thrown in the sea, GTA Online has continued to receive increasingly elaborate expansions, including the Doomsday Heists, the Diamond Casino Heist (which saw Rockstar insert a fully working casino into the outskirts of Los Santos), and the Cayo Perico Heist that takes place on its own unique island map.

The Bond-inspired tidbits Ogg reveals above seemingly confirm what last year’s GTA 5 source code leak hinted at, where users found a file entitled “Agent Trevor”; something The Gamer first reported on.

As much as Trevor is a truly despicable individual, I’d sure get a kick out of seeing him in GTA 6. Any hey, a cameo isn’t beyond the realms of possibility when you look back at Rockstar’s past. GTA 5 reintroduced GTA 4’s Patrick McReary as an optional heist member, while GTA 3’s antihero Claude Speed briefly appeared during a mission in GTA: San Andreas back in ye olden times of 2004.

Still, I’m going to be mourning the loss of secret agent Philips for a good while to come.