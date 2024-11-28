Black Friday graphics card deals — huge savings on Nvidia RTX 40-series GPUs

Give your PC an upgrade with these huge offers

Black Friday graphics card deals
Black Friday is basically already here — at least that's what you'll think when you see these huge graphics card deals!

We're always testing the best gaming PCs, but you'll definitely get better value by buying parts yourself - as long as you're confident enough to do so.

One of the most important parts of your rig will be the GPU, which will determine the kinds of games you can play. They're not all created equal, and cover a whole host of budgets, but with Black Friday deals your PC's next upgrade may not be as far away as you anticipated.

With that in mind, here are our favorite GPU deals for Black Friday 2024.

RTX 3060

Gigabyte RTX 3060
Gigabyte RTX 3060: was $349 now $279 at Best Buy

Sure, it's not the latest generation of GPU, but this card will be more than enough to power popular titles like Fortnite and Counter-Strike 2. The ray-tracing tech isn't as good as newer models, but it'll play more demanding games, too.

View Deal

RTX 4060/Ti

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4060
Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4060: was $319 now $284 at Amazon

Moving into 40-series cards, this offering has an 11% saving with up to two-times the ray-tracing performance of the 30-series above.

View Deal
Asus ROG Strix RTX 4060
Asus ROG Strix RTX 4060: was $389 now $347.50 at Amazon

Save $50 on this ROG Strix RTX 4060 which offers improved airflow and enough power to play games like Cyberpunk 2077 with great detail.

View Deal
Asus ProArt RTX 4060
Asus ProArt RTX 4060: was $369 now $314 at Amazon

Get 15% off of this overclocked 4060 which packs the Ada Lovelace technology of the 40-series at a price less than $320. ASUS says it's ideal for digital artists, too.

View Deal
Asus RTX 4060 Ti
Asus RTX 4060 Ti: was $399 now $389 at Best Buy

Capable of powering 4 displays and at up to 8K resolution, this GeForce RTX 4060 TI only has a small discount but it's such a good card it's worth mentioning anyway.

View Deal

RTX 4070

MSI Ventus RTX 4070
MSI Ventus RTX 4070: was $539 now $479 at Newegg

Moving into 4070 territory, things get pricier but they also see a jump in power. This model has 12GB of GDDR6 VRAM and will run pretty much anything without breaking a sweat.

View Deal
Zotac Twin Edge RTX 4070
Zotac Twin Edge RTX 4070: was $529 now $499 at Newegg

Not only is this a great GPU for your PC, but it comes with a copy of the new Indiana Jones and the Great Circle game which launches next month.

View Deal

RTX 4070 Super/Ti

Asus Dual RTX 4070 Super
Asus Dual RTX 4070 Super: was $609 now $599 at Best Buy

Sure, the discount is slim, but this overclocked model is a powerhouse that's ideal for just about anything you throw at it - whether that's work or play.

View Deal
Gigabyte RTX 4070 Super
Gigabyte RTX 4070 Super: was $649 now $629 at Best Buy

Another powerful 4070 Super (and another GPU that includes the upcoming Indiana Jones game), this GPU is sure to be a huge boon for gamers and creatives, particularly with ray-tracing.

View Deal
MSI gaming RTX 4070 Super
MSI gaming RTX 4070 Super: was $639 now $609 at Newegg

Snag an extra 20 dollars off with promo code BFDDY2A632 on this GPU with 7168 CUDA cores and PCI Express 4.0 compatability - and get Indiana Jones for free, too.

View Deal
Gigabyte Windforce RTX 4070 Ti Super
Gigabyte Windforce RTX 4070 Ti Super: was $819 now $769 at Newegg

We're approaching top-of-the-line pricing here, but this GPU packs MSI's Windforce cooling system to help it last longer, and packs 16GB of GDDR6X VRAM to boot.

View Deal
MSI RTX 4070 Ti Super
MSI RTX 4070 Ti Super: was $889 now $759 at Amazon

Another 16GB card, this card will handle just about anything you have for it, and runs pretty cool, too. Reviewers have said it's ideal for scientific projects and AI workflows, as well as gaming.

View Deal
Zotac RTX 4070 Ti Super
Zotac RTX 4070 Ti Super: was $799 now $779 at Newegg

This sleek card is ready for VR, 8K, multiple displays and the most beautiful games or creative projects you can throw at it, with RGB lighting included, too.

View Deal

RTX 4080

Zotac RTX 4080 Super
Zotac RTX 4080 Super: was $1,119 now $1,019 at Newegg

A powerhouse in every sense of the world, you can save over $130 on this 4080 and play games as developers intended them to be seen.

View Deal
