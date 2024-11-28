Black Friday graphics card deals — huge savings on Nvidia RTX 40-series GPUs
Black Friday is basically already here — at least that's what you'll think when you see these huge graphics card deals!
We're always testing the best gaming PCs, but you'll definitely get better value by buying parts yourself - as long as you're confident enough to do so.
One of the most important parts of your rig will be the GPU, which will determine the kinds of games you can play. They're not all created equal, and cover a whole host of budgets, but with Black Friday deals your PC's next upgrade may not be as far away as you anticipated.
With that in mind, here are our favorite GPU deals for Black Friday 2024.
RTX 3060
Sure, it's not the latest generation of GPU, but this card will be more than enough to power popular titles like Fortnite and Counter-Strike 2. The ray-tracing tech isn't as good as newer models, but it'll play more demanding games, too.
RTX 4060/Ti
Moving into 40-series cards, this offering has an 11% saving with up to two-times the ray-tracing performance of the 30-series above.
Save $50 on this ROG Strix RTX 4060 which offers improved airflow and enough power to play games like Cyberpunk 2077 with great detail.
Get 15% off of this overclocked 4060 which packs the Ada Lovelace technology of the 40-series at a price less than $320. ASUS says it's ideal for digital artists, too.
Capable of powering 4 displays and at up to 8K resolution, this GeForce RTX 4060 TI only has a small discount but it's such a good card it's worth mentioning anyway.
RTX 4070
Moving into 4070 territory, things get pricier but they also see a jump in power. This model has 12GB of GDDR6 VRAM and will run pretty much anything without breaking a sweat.
Not only is this a great GPU for your PC, but it comes with a copy of the new Indiana Jones and the Great Circle game which launches next month.
RTX 4070 Super/Ti
Sure, the discount is slim, but this overclocked model is a powerhouse that's ideal for just about anything you throw at it - whether that's work or play.
Another powerful 4070 Super (and another GPU that includes the upcoming Indiana Jones game), this GPU is sure to be a huge boon for gamers and creatives, particularly with ray-tracing.
Snag an extra 20 dollars off with promo code BFDDY2A632 on this GPU with 7168 CUDA cores and PCI Express 4.0 compatability - and get Indiana Jones for free, too.
We're approaching top-of-the-line pricing here, but this GPU packs MSI's Windforce cooling system to help it last longer, and packs 16GB of GDDR6X VRAM to boot.
Another 16GB card, this card will handle just about anything you have for it, and runs pretty cool, too. Reviewers have said it's ideal for scientific projects and AI workflows, as well as gaming.
This sleek card is ready for VR, 8K, multiple displays and the most beautiful games or creative projects you can throw at it, with RGB lighting included, too.
RTX 4080
A powerhouse in every sense of the world, you can save over $130 on this 4080 and play games as developers intended them to be seen.
