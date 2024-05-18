NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #76 (Saturday, May 18 2024)
Need help with Strands #76? Here are some hints and the answers
Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle — "Par of the equation" — isn't too tough to decode, but you may still struggle to find some of the six answers.
Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #76, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #76, so read on if you need a little help.
Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #76.
Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints
The official theme for NYT Strands #76 is... "Part of the equation"
And here's an unofficial hint from me: "To sum up..."
If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:
- REED
- MEDIC
- MALT
- DIVE
- ACTIVE
- PILED
Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'M' and ends with 'S'.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox.
Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals.
Scroll down to find out what it is...
It's MATHEMATICS.
Today's Strands answers
So, what are today's Strands answers for game #75?
Drumroll, please...
- CALCULATE
- MULTIPLY
- DIVIDE
- SUBTRACT
- DERIVE
...and the spangram was MATHEMATICS.
🟡🔵🔵🔵
🔵🔵
Howdy Strands fans. A nice and easy one today, after yesterday's tricky puzzle.
"Part of the equation" will quickly get you thinking about MATHEMATICS, which just so happens to be the spangram, starting in the first letter slot in the top left-hand corner.
That immediately cordoned off the word CALCULATE in the top-right corner, leaving just four more answers on the board.
None of them were especially taxing. I spotted MULTIPLY in the bottom right-hand corner next, followed by its opposite number DIVIDE starting just above it.
SUBTRACT emerged just to its left, which left the only one I wouldn't have got from a round of free association: DERIVE.
Yesterday's Strands answers
Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #75 right here.
Freelance contributor Alan has been writing about tech for over a decade, covering phones, drones and everything in between. Previously Deputy Editor of tech site Alphr, his words are found all over the web and in the occasional magazine too. When not weighing up the pros and cons of the latest smartwatch, you'll probably find him tackling his ever-growing games backlog. Or, more likely, playing Spelunky for the millionth time.