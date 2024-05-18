NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #76 (Saturday, May 18 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle — "Par of the equation" — isn't too tough to decode, but you may still struggle to find some of the six answers.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #76, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #76, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #76.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #76 is... "Part of the equation"

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "To sum up..."

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

REED

MEDIC

MALT

DIVE

ACTIVE

PILED

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'M' and ends with 'S'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's MATHEMATICS.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #75?

Drumroll, please...

CALCULATE

MULTIPLY

DIVIDE

SUBTRACT

DERIVE

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was MATHEMATICS.

Howdy Strands fans. A nice and easy one today, after yesterday's tricky puzzle.

"Part of the equation" will quickly get you thinking about MATHEMATICS, which just so happens to be the spangram, starting in the first letter slot in the top left-hand corner.

That immediately cordoned off the word CALCULATE in the top-right corner, leaving just four more answers on the board.

None of them were especially taxing. I spotted MULTIPLY in the bottom right-hand corner next, followed by its opposite number DIVIDE starting just above it.

SUBTRACT emerged just to its left, which left the only one I wouldn't have got from a round of free association: DERIVE.

Yesterday's Strands answers

