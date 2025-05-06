NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #430 (Wednesday, May 7 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Training day" — is a little misleading and those outside the U.S may struggle with some of the answers too.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #430, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #430, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #430.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #430 is... "Training day".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "The rail deal".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

TABLED

GOOSE

BALED

BEARD

DONGLE

HOPE

NOTABLE

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with A and ends with D.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's ALLABOARD.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #430?

Drumroll, please...

HOPPER

BOXCAR

ENGINE

CABOOSE

FLATBED

GONDOLA

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was ALLABOARD

Strands #430

“Training day”

🟡🔵💡🔵

🔵💡🔵🔵

🔵

Hi Strands fans. Today's is a really tricky one, especially if you're outside of the U.S. like me. Some of the terminology involved is definitely American English.

I actually got off to a decent start, as I saw the word "board" along the bottom, and was then able to expand it to the spangram of ALLABOARD. So I immediately knew it was about trains, which helped me find HOPPER above it on the left-hand side.

I was stumped after that, however, and needed to use two clues to continue. These revealed two words I should have got: ENGINE and BOXCAR along the top of the board.

I then found CABOOSE on the right, which I had no idea was anything to do with trains, and FLATBED above it. That just left GONDOLA - another word I wouldn't associate with trains - to complete a tricky little puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

