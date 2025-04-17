NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #411 (Friday, April 18 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "On the board" — is pretty straightforward once you understand what it's about.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #411, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #411, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #411.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #411 is... "On the board".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "You can't play without them".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

NINE

CHEEK

SECT

LEASH

MILES

TERSE

KEEN

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with G and ends with S.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's GAMEPIECES.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #411?

Drumroll, please...

DOMINO

CHECKER

KNIGHT

BATTLESHIP

TILE

TOKEN

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was GAMEPIECES.

Strands #411

“On the board”

🔵🔵🔵🔵

🟡🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. Today's puzzle wasn't too bad, though it took me a while to figure out the exact theme.

I immediately knew it was about games, but connected "dominoes" rather than DOMINO. I made the same mistake with "checkers" rather than CHECKER.

BATTLESHIP came next, but it was only when I connected KNIGHT in the bottom-right hand corner that I realized the puzzle was about game pieces rather than the games themselves. That made getting the spangram of GAMEPIECES nice and easy.

The last two answers didn't relate to specific games, but to generic pieces. TILE was the last word north of the spangram, while TOKEN was to the south to complete the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #410 right here.