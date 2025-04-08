NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #402 (Wednesday, April 9 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "That's quite a (tasty) mouthful" — is just plain tough.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #402, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #402, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #402.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #402 is... "That's quite a (tasty) mouthful".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Long food names".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

FLOUR

CARE

RATES

FELON

SAVALOY

FALLS

TOURS

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with F and ends with S.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's FOURSYLLABELS.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #402?

Drumroll, please...

ARUGULA

AVOCADO

CAULIFLOWER

WATERMELON

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was FOURSYLLABLES.

Strands #402

“That's quite a (tasty) mouthful”

💡🔵🔵🔵

🔵🟡

Hi Strands fans. A bit of a devious one this. The theme of "That's quite a (tasty) mouthful" makes it apparent this is about food, but what exactly?

Despite immediately finding "melon", which would be part of one of the later answers, I ended up using a clue which revealed ARUGULA in the bottom-left corner.

I then spotted AVOCADO diagonally opposite it, and in the gap between the two words was CAULIFLOWER.

I then returned to "melon" in the top corner, realizing it was part of WATERMELON.

What do these four foods have in common? They're all made up of FOURSYLLABLES, of course.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #401 right here.