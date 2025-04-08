NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #402 (Wednesday, April 9 2025)

News
By published

Need help with Strands #402? Here are some hints and the answers

NYT Strands on a cellphone
(Image credit: Tom’s Guide/NY Times/Shutterstock)
Jump to:
Strands today: Quick menu

1. Today's hints

2. Today's answer

3. Yesterday's answer

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "That's quite a (tasty) mouthful" — is just plain tough.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #402, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #402, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #402.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #402 is... "That's quite a (tasty) mouthful".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Long food names".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

  • FLOUR
  • CARE
  • RATES
  • FELON
  • SAVALOY
  • FALLS
  • TOURS

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with F and ends with S.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's FOURSYLLABELS.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #402?

Drumroll, please...

  • ARUGULA
  • AVOCADO
  • CAULIFLOWER
  • WATERMELON

Strands #402

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was FOURSYLLABLES.

Strands #402

“That's quite a (tasty) mouthful”

💡🔵🔵🔵

🔵🟡

Hi Strands fans. A bit of a devious one this. The theme of "That's quite a (tasty) mouthful" makes it apparent this is about food, but what exactly?

Despite immediately finding "melon", which would be part of one of the later answers, I ended up using a clue which revealed ARUGULA in the bottom-left corner.

I then spotted AVOCADO diagonally opposite it, and in the gap between the two words was CAULIFLOWER.

I then returned to "melon" in the top corner, realizing it was part of WATERMELON.

What do these four foods have in common? They're all made up of FOURSYLLABLES, of course.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #401 right here.

See more Gaming News
Alan Martin
Alan Martin

Freelance contributor Alan has been writing about tech for over a decade, covering phones, drones and everything in between. Previously Deputy Editor of tech site Alphr, his words are found all over the web and in the occasional magazine too. When not weighing up the pros and cons of the latest smartwatch, you'll probably find him tackling his ever-growing games backlog. Or, more likely, playing Spelunky for the millionth time.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about gaming
Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo announces Switch 2 pre-order delay for Canada
Asus ROG Ally X playing Marvel vs Capcom

AMD FSR 4 could be coming to gaming handhelds — why that's potentially a big deal
NYTimes Connections

NYT Connections today hints and answers — Wednesday, April 9 (#668)
See more latest