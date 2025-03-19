NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #382 (Thursday, March 20 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Wetland patrol" — is reasonably clear, but that isn't much help if you don't know the topic well.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #382, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #382, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #382.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #382 is... "Wetland patrol".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Ornithological sightings".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

SPORT

PORK

GIFTS

FILM

PRONTO

TINKERS

PORTERS

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with W and ends with D.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's WADINGBIRD.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #382?

Drumroll, please...

IBIS

EGRET

STORK

SPOONBILL

FLAMINGO

BITTERN

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was WADINGBIRD.

Strands #382

“Wetland patrol”

💡🔵💡🔵

💡🔵🟡🔵

🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. Although I knew exactly what "Wetland patrol" referred to, I knew I was in trouble. I'm no bird watcher, and though I'd heard of some of the species in this puzzle, I was never going to get started without help.

That meant I used no fewer than three clues in a row. The first revealed IBIS, the second EGRET and the third STORK. Granted, I should have found the last one under my own steam, but there we are.

The clue-aided answers had cleared enough of the board for me to simplify things by getting the spangram. WADINGBIRD was spelt backwards from bottom to top of the board, and it neatly divided things in two.

First of all, I had to decode the anagram BILNLOSPO in the top right corner. It was, of course, SPOONBILL.

Then I turned my attention to the two answers on the left-hand side. I'd actually found "flaming" as a word to get clue tokens before, so I was kicking myself when I added an 'O' to spell FLAMINGO.

That left just BITTERN in the top-left corner to complete a rather painful puzzle.

