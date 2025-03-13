NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #376 (Friday, March 14 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Fillin' good!" — isn't too tough to figure out, once you get your first answer in place.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #376, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #376, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #376.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #376 is... "Fillin' good".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Just desserts".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

PREY

CLUMP

PERCH

CHIPS

PANICS

PIPES

BLAMES

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with C and ends with S.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's CLASSICPIES.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #376?

Drumroll, please...

BLUEBERRY

CHERRY

PEACH

APPLE

PUMPKIN

PECAN

...and the spangram was CLASSICPIES.

Strands #376

“Fillin' good!”

🔵🔵🔵🔵

🔵🟡🔵

Hi Strands fans. A nice and easy one today, especially if you get an answer on the board quickly.

When the theme isn't instantly obvious, I usually look at the corners first for a steer, as there are fewer directions you can travel in. That strategy paid off today, as I found BLUEBERRY in the top-left corner.

A blueberry filling? That has to be about pies. Sure enough, I was able to add CHERRY from the middle of the board to the right-hand side, followed by PEACH below it in the corner.

APPLE was on the opposite side, with PUMPKIN immediately above it. I could now see how the word "pies" — which I'd seen previously — fit into a larger pangram. It was CLASSICPIES, starting on the left-hand side but coiling round to the center of the board.

That just left PECAN in the top-right corner to complete the puzzle.

