NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #376 (Friday, March 14 2025)

Need help with Strands #376? Here are some hints and the answers

NYT Strands on a cellphone
(Image credit: Tom’s Guide/NY Times/Shutterstock)
Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Fillin' good!" — isn't too tough to figure out, once you get your first answer in place.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #376, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #376, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #376.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #376 is... "Fillin' good".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Just desserts".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

  • PREY
  • CLUMP
  • PERCH
  • CHIPS
  • PANICS
  • PIPES
  • BLAMES

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with C and ends with S.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's CLASSICPIES.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #376?

Drumroll, please...

  • BLUEBERRY
  • CHERRY
  • PEACH
  • APPLE
  • PUMPKIN
  • PECAN

Strands #376

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was CLASSICPIES.

Strands #376

“Fillin' good!”

🔵🔵🔵🔵

🔵🟡🔵

Hi Strands fans. A nice and easy one today, especially if you get an answer on the board quickly.

When the theme isn't instantly obvious, I usually look at the corners first for a steer, as there are fewer directions you can travel in. That strategy paid off today, as I found BLUEBERRY in the top-left corner.

A blueberry filling? That has to be about pies. Sure enough, I was able to add CHERRY from the middle of the board to the right-hand side, followed by PEACH below it in the corner.

APPLE was on the opposite side, with PUMPKIN immediately above it. I could now see how the word "pies" — which I'd seen previously — fit into a larger pangram. It was CLASSICPIES, starting on the left-hand side but coiling round to the center of the board.

That just left PECAN in the top-right corner to complete the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #375 right here.

Alan Martin
Alan Martin

Freelance contributor Alan has been writing about tech for over a decade, covering phones, drones and everything in between. Previously Deputy Editor of tech site Alphr, his words are found all over the web and in the occasional magazine too. When not weighing up the pros and cons of the latest smartwatch, you'll probably find him tackling his ever-growing games backlog. Or, more likely, playing Spelunky for the millionth time.

