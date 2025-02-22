NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #357 (Sunday, February 23 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Oh, this old thing?" — is rather vague, but will make sense with an answer or two on the board.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #357, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #357, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #357.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #357 is... "Oh, this old thing?"

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "We're going to need more shelves".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

ELECTION

SHINE

BEAD

BELLS

LOBBY

CATS

SPELLS

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with C and ends with S.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's COLLECTIBLES.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #357?

Drumroll, please...

COIN

STAMP

PLUSHIE

BOBBLEHEAD

VINYL

COMIC

...and the spangram was COLLECTIBLES.

Strands #357

“Oh, this old thing?”

💡🔵🔵🔵

🔵🔵🔵🟡

Hi Strands fans. Today's puzzle theme - "Oh, this old thing?" - is sufficiently vague that I used a clue pretty quickly.

It revealed COIN, which wasn't much use in itself, but eveything became clear when I spotted STAMP in the bottom-left corner.

This puzzle was clearly all about collections - and indeed, I found the word "collection" pretty quickly, but it wasn't the spangram as it only touched the south and east sides of the board, so I began looking for other answers instead.

I found PLUSHIE in the top-left corner, and the three 'B's in a row alerted me to BOBBLEHEAD diagonally opposite. VINYL was immediately above that, and COMIC was in the top-right corner.

That just left a jumble of letters along the middle to turn into the spangram. It turns out my earlier attempt wasn't too far off: it was, of course, COLLECTIBLES.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #356 right here.