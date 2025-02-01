NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #336 (Sunday, February 2 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Album of the year" — is only easy if you know anything about the topic.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #336, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #336, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #336.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #336 is... "Album of the year".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Award-winning musicians".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

ROSE

SOLE

SORTS

SWILL

GRASS

MODE

WINES

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with G and ends with S.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's GRAMMYWINNERS.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #336?

Drumroll, please...

SWIFT

CROSS

STYLES

JONES

KING

HILL

WONDER

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was GRAMMYWINNERS.

Strands #336

“Album of the year”

🟡🔵🔵🔵

🔵🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. Despite getting through this without any clues, this was anything but easy for me. I once had a passing familiarity with current music, working in the office adjacent to NME, but nowadays I'm firmly in my comfort zone of 90s and 2000s classics on vinyl and Apple Music. None of which feature here.

Fortunately, it wasn't too hard to muddle through, especially when I spotted the spangram - GRAMMYWINNERS - starting in the top-left corner and ending up at the bottom of the grid.

That neatly split the board in two, and allowed me to get SWIFT in the bottom-right corner. I was then able to get the two other answers on that side of the board - CROSS and STYLES - quite easily.

The left-hand side was a bit trickier, but fortunately the first answer I found neatly split the grid up: JONES. I was then able to find KING in the bottom left, and HILL to its right. That left just WONDER to complete the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #335 right here.