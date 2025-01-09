NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #313 (Friday, January 10 2025)
Need help with Strands #313? Here are some hints and the answers
Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "They're inseperable" — isn't too hard to work out if you spot the spangram right away.
Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #313, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #313, so read on if you need a little help.
Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #313.
Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints
The official theme for NYT Strands #313 is... They're inseparable".
And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Mixed pairs".
If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:
- STARK
- RESEAL
- CLEAR
- MALTS
- PLATES
- TREES
- CRABS
Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with T and ends with R.
Scroll down to find out what it is...
It's TOGETHER.
Today's Strands answers
So, what are today's Strands answers for game #313?
Drumroll, please...
- RHYTHM
- WATER
- CRAFTS
- ARTS
- BLUES
- CEREAL
- MILK
- SOAP
...and the spangram was TOGETHER.
Strands #313
“They're inseparable”
🟡🔵🔵🔵
🔵🔵🔵🔵
🔵
Hi Strands fans. Today's puzzle is a favorite type of the NYT team: one where you have words that go together. I cottoned onto this right away, as I saw the spangram of TOGETHER spelt across the middle of the grid from left to right.
That didn't necessarily make it straightforward though, as I found RHYTHM in the top left, and couldn't see "dance" or "music" so went off looking for other words. I then found WATER in the bottom left, but again failed to find "fire" or "earth" so kept looking for other starters.
It was only upon uncovering CRAFTS in the bottom right that I found the first obvious pairing: ARTS was next to RHYTHM in the top left. That got me thinking again about its natural pairing and I found BLUES in the middle of the grid.
That cleared enough space to spell CEREAL in the middle, which led me to MILK in the top right. With that, I realized that the four remaining letters went with WATER. It was, of course, SOAP.
