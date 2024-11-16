NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #259 (Sunday, November 17 2024)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Would you look at that?" — isn't immediately obvious, even with a couple of answers on the board.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #259, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #259, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #259.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #259 is... "Would you look at that?"

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Structures to find your bearings".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

PLACE

STAKE

FORTH

MALE

WORK

MACE

SCAN

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'L' and ends with 'S'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's LANDMARKS.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #259?

Drumroll, please...

BRIDGE

ARCH

FORT

MONUMENT

TOWER

PALACE

CASTLE

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was LANDMARKS.

Strands #259

“Would you look at that?”

🔵💡🔵💡

🔵🟡🔵🔵

🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. This one was a little tricky to begin with. As themes go, "Would you look at that?" is maddeningly vague and could apply to just about anything. Indeed, I was just absentmindedly connecting words for my clue section above when I came across BRIDGE in the bottom-right corner, not expecting it to be an answer.

But even with that confirmed, I was none the wiser as to what the theme might mean, so used a clue to reveal ARCH, and then another which gave me FORT.

It was only then that I had enough information to figure out these were all LANDMARKS, which was revealed to be the spangram.

That divided the board rather helpfully, with four answers left: two above it, and two below. I got the longest answer on the board next - MONUMENT - which cleared a straight line for TOWER spelt down the left-hand side.

The top section was nice and clear. CASTLE was on the left, which meant I just had to unscramble the anagram of PLAACE into the PALACE to complete the puzzle.

