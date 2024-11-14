NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #257 (Friday, November 15 2024)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Dress for lunch" — isn't too cryptic, and there aren't too many answers to find either.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #257, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #257, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #257.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #257 is... "Dress for lunch".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "A nice, light meal".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

SCREENS

CREDO

MALE

BEES

RAIN

GRINS

MOLE

WASTER

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'S' and ends with 'S'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's SALADGREENS.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #257?

Drumroll, please...

ROMAINE

ICEBERG

RADICCHIO

KALE

WATERCRESS

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was SALADGREENS.

Strands #257

“Dress for lunch”

🔵🔵🔵🟡

🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. A nice and easy one today. "Dress for lunch" immediately made me think of salad dressings, and indeed I saw the word "salad" right away, but couldn't quite see how to turn it into the spangram. So I began looking for types of salad: Caesar, Cobb, Wedge, etc.

When I found none of these, I noticed ROMAINE in the top-left corner and began looking for types of salad leaves instead. ICEBERG was on the opposite side, and I found RADICCHIO in the bottom right.

I'd now cleared enough space to figure out how the spangram would end: SALADGREENS.

That neatly cordoned off the four letters of KALE, which left me with just the anagram of "WAETRCRSSE" to figure out. It doesn't take a genius to decrypt that: WATERCRESS.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #256 right here.