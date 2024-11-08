NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #251 (Saturday, November 9 2024)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Generation jam" — might be pretty tricky if you weren't born in a certain era.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #251, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #251, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #251.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #251 is... "Generation jam".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Sound of a decade."

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

VAIN

BRANDS

MELTS

STOLEN

PAVES

TAPES

VOLE

LUST

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'N' and ends with 'S'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's NINETIESBANDS.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #251?

Drumroll, please...

BLUR

NIRVANA

OASIS

PAVEMENT

TOOL

SUBLIME

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was NINETIESBANDS.

Strands #251

“Generation jam”

💡🔵🔵🔵

🟡🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. Given I was a teenager in the 90s, this was the dream topic for me!

Or it would have been if I'd figured out what the theme was right away. Alas, it was a little too vague for me, and I had to use a clue which revealed BLUR.

I was a bit surprised at this, as I didn't think Blur were as big in the United States as they were on my side of the Atlantic. Nonetheless, I was away naming 90s bands. I found NIRVANA immediately below BLUR, followed by OASIS in the opposite corner.

I was now ready to tackle the spangram: NINETIESBANDS spelt from top to bottom of the board. That drew my attention to PAVEMENT next to it, which left four letters on that side of the grid to be twisted into TOOL.

The last one, I must admit, I'd not heard of. Thankfully, it was just a case of decoding an anagram, which I eventually did, spelling out SUBLIME and completing a lovely nostalgic puzzle.

